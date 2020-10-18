Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle is upcoming in November. Pitt plans to fight Jolie to have his children over for the holidays.

With the former couple's separation already reaching the two-year mark, Pitt and Jolie are prepared to make it official and have resorted to US courts to produce a custody plan.

Brad Pitt Plans Wants His Children for the Holidays

The public has been playing witness to the numerous developments of their custody battle over the years. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor hopes to spend more time with his children during the holidays, reported Celebs You.

Even though the "Maleficent" actress is doing her best to protect her children and keep full-time custody of them, Pitt appears not to give up. He is reportedly longing to have his children spend the night at his house either for the Christmas holidays or Thanksgiving break, reported Daily Soap Dish.

According to sources close to Pitt and Jolie, "The holiday visitation had been set before the custody trial. Brad will see the children on Christmas Day. He is hoping that he will be given increased custodial time with the kids, which would result in having them overnight for the holidays this year." The insider added that what would be implemented would be made by a judge in November, reported Geo News.

Pitt is also reportedly hoping for an adequate 50/50 split of custody following the holidays. Jolie apparently does not agree with this idea, especially as she wants their kids to be based and study outside of Los Angeles.

The former couple is scheduled to be present before a judge in November to discuss their children's custody.

Pitt, 56, and Jolie, 45, have been facing off in court since Jolie filed for divorce back in September 2016.

Pitt intends to fight to get "overnight visits with his kids for the holidays," reported The News International.

Pitt and Jolie's custody battle is reportedly one of the most expensive in history. The former flames have been protecting their children from the media's inundation.

According to a source, "There's been a hell of a lot of finger-pointing and sniping from each of their respective camps for months now, ever since it became clear they weren't going to be able to compromise face to face."

Pitt has six children with Jolie, namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Pitt and Jolie's marriage broke down in September 2016 amid an argument on their private jet.

A source also informed Us Weekly that the actor has been authorized to visit his kids on Christmas day before the beginning of the custody battle.

Pitt has been spending quality time with his children during the quarantine. The paparazzi photographed the actor exiting Jolie's house multiple times.

