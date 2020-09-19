Among the celebrity Zoom events and reunions during the lockdown, the "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" virtual table read on Thursday could have beat them all. This underscored Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion.

Virtual Table Read for 'Fast Times'

The virtual table read brought together the 1982 movie's star Sean Penn alongside Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, and Shia LaBeouf among others.

The former married couple had a flirty moment while reading out a raunchy scene in the reading session. Ptt and Aniston, who were divorced in 2005, made fans elated when they were reenacting a steamy scene in which their roles, Brad Hamilton, and Linda Barrett, tease during one of Hamilton's dreams.

This was besides them exchanging pleasantries.

The film was for a special cause; for Sean Penn's charity CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which is "a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis," reported Pink Villa.

Clips of the table read aired on Thursday night displayed Pitt voiced Judge Reinhold's character, Hamilton and Aniston voicing Phoebe Cates' character of Barrett. Both were caught chuckling as they voiced the racy pool scene from the film.

The unrehearsed event on Thursday, September 17, was part of Feelin' A-Live, a charity read by comedian Dane Cook. It was presented by Snack Pop.

The Steamy Moment

Pitt donned a green t-shirt while Aniston donned a red bikini over a white tank. The scene was when his character imagines Barrett urging him to approach her breasts with his hands.

They recreated the famous dream sequence moment wherein Hamilton conjures an image of a bikini-clad Barrett seducing him as she climbs out of his house's swimming pool.

Aniston as Barrett remarked to Hamiton, "Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?" reported NBC San Diego.

Pitt and Aniston's reunion has been reported since the initial announcement of the table read but fans did not imagine that the pair would be recreating one of the movie's most iconic scenes.

Morgan Freeman read the stage directions. There were a couple of graphic descriptions of Barrett's breasts he had to read and prompted suppressed laughter from the rest of the actors. Freeman finally read the seductive stage directions, "She pushes him away so he can watch as she carefully unstraps the top of her bathing suit, the incredible Linda Barrett's breasts fall loose, lord have mercy." The stars lost their calm by then, reported Decider.

Elle said that the scene was entertainingly part awkward and part comical with Julia barely containing her laughter.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's Friendship

Off-screen, Pitt and Aniston have a friendly relationship. According to a source, despite their onscreen reunion and affectionate Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards moment, Jennifer Aniston is not dating Brad Pitt.

