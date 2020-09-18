Brad Pitt's rumored new flame Nicole Poturalski has posted a cryptic quote on Instagram as her side amid rumors of tension between the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor and his former wife Angelina Jolie.

Instagram Quote

The 27-year-old model appeared to have reacted to the rumor regarding Jolie by writing, "Happy people don't hate" followed by heart emojis on Instagram.

Reply to Trolls

Poturalski, Pitt's rumored girlfriend, seemingly was lured by the noise of the comment section and had her replying to a few of her Instagram trolls.

The German model, who is reportedly in an open marriage with one of Berlin's most popular restaurateurs, posted two Instagram photos posing in a bright orange With Jéan dress.

One follower might have believed that she was throwing shade at Jolie, posting, "If so, then why (do) you & Brad hate Angelina. Practice what you preach, girl," reported Us Weekly.

Pitt's new girlfriend replied to the social media user saying that she is not hating on any person.

Her response ignited a dispute in the Instagram comments section involving social media users defending the model and other users condemning her.

One supporter wrote regarding Nicole Poturalski's side, "Come on Nicole never said she hates Angie. It was always the paps creating stories and saying 'a source close to reported....' I think it's only Brad who is dealing with Angie, Nicole has no business there," reported ET.

Brad Pitt Moving On

Former married couple Pitt and Jolie's custody battle has dragged on into its fourth year. The actor seems to have begun moving on with Poturalski and both have reportedly been in a relationship for nine months.

Pitt reportedly recently took his new girlfriend to Château Miraval which was the place where he and Jolie got married.

New Phase for the Model

The 27-year-old now has to live with a new legion of fans and critics who are interested in her life and her Instagram account.

She regularly posts to her social media handle glamorous photos of herself with positive messages regarding gratitude and wishing fans a pleasant weekend.

People initially determined the resemblance between Poturalski and the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actress. Then it was made apparent that Poturalski is in an open marriage with a much older husband is open to a relationship with Pitt.

Timing of the Comment

Poturalski's comment against hate was also posted at an interesting timing due to the recent developments in Pitt and Jolie's years-long custody battle with each other.

Jolie attempted to delay proceedings by appealing to have their case's judge, John W. Ouderkirk, removed.

Nicole Poturalski later removed the comment and her response expressing her side from her Instagram comments section.

On why she was removing negative comments and being dubbed as "immature," she responded, "No I delete comments that are offending because nobody needs hater on theis page thats why its ciaaaaooo immediately (sic)," reported Daily Mail.

