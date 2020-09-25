Brad Pitt reportedly had newfound love in German model Nicole Poturalski. When Poturalski made a comment regarding Angelina Jolie on Instagram, he did not find it problematic. He even found it flattering.

'Happy People Don't Hate'

The 27-year-old model made her position clear her feelings towards Jolie in a candid response to a comment on Instagram. "Happy people don't hate," she wrote as a caption on a photo of herself on the 15th of September.

According to the 56-year-old actor, he was not angry or upset Nicole made a remark that 'happy people don't hate,'" reported Coulerz.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor does not want to get dragged down into drama. According to a source, "For it to become this thing that suddenly everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad. At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved."

'Loved and Cherished'

The Hollywood actor is cool regarding the situation because he reportedly feels loved and cherished.

Pitt recently took his reported flame to his French chateau the previous month for a holiday.

He typically maintains his personal life's privacy and decided not to drag on the issue between his current girlfriend and his former wife.

The issue started when one social media user commented on Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski's photo of her donning orange, "If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina. Practice what you preach, girl," reported Republic World.

Poturalski promptly responded to the comment, "Not hating [on] anyone." In response to another follower who acknowledged her comment, the model wrote, "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS," reported World News Era.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Arrangement

The former married couple remains to not be on the same page over their divorce agreement's details. The former married couple share children Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. They have not yet settled on a custody arrangement for their children after their separation in September 2016.

Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski May Have Been Secretly Dating Before

The pair was spotted at a Kanye West concert in November. Pitt has denied all the dating rumors involving him and Poturalski in the previous months, but several news outlets have just confirmed that he and Poturalski are an item.

In August, the couple appeared to have arrived at Le Bourget airport outside of Paris. Both then went to his France castle in its south.

According to a source, "It's currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole's not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops." Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski mostly see each other in Los Angeles. "Nicole is there a lot for work. That's where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been."

