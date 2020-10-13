Donuts come in many flavors. It is one of America's favorite snacks, with hundreds of donut shops across the country. To stand out, some donut shops took their recipe to the next level by creating unique and outrageous flavors that you will not see anywhere else.

Donut flavors that you must try

From sweet to savory, from fruits to cereals, here are some of the unique donut flavors in the country:

Peanut Butter and Sriracha

The most unlikely pair in a donut, peanut butter balances the heat from the Sriracha. The result is an addicting flavor that you did not know you loved.

Peanut Butter and Sriracha donut can be found at Glam Doll Donuts located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This donut is perfect for fans of chili sauces or those who are just looking for a bit of spice, even in their dessert. Peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in heaven, but when it is added with Sriracha, it is something special.

Blueberry Bourbon Basil

Blue Star Donuts in Portland, Oregon, makes their donuts with brioche dough. One of their most unique flavors is the Blueberry Bourbon Basil, a donut with a splash of bourbon in the glaze that will give you a little extra kick.

The bourbon added in the donut is just right, and it is not overpowering. The alcohol will get you hooked. If you wish to try it, you will need to come early as they sell out quickly.

Monte Cristo Donut Sandwich

A fusion of salty and sweet, the Monte Cristo Donut Sandwich can be bought at Donuts and Sliders in New Orleans, Louisiana. This donut sandwich is filled with Dijon, smoked ham, and Havarti, and it is grilled just the way you like it. It is topped with preserves and powdered sugar.

If you are running late and want to grab something to eat, this is the perfect quick fix. It can be paired with your favorite beverage, and it leaves you full for hours.

Birthday Cake Donut

Want to celebrate but don't want to buy a whole cake? You can switch to a birthday Cake Donut. Made by Datz Dough in Tampa, Florida, this unique donut can make every day feel like your birthday.

Not too sweet and baked just right, this donut has the texture of a birthday cake. Get the candles ready as you can use this as a substitute at a mini get-together.

Worms in the Dirt

Worms in the Dirt tastes so much better than it sounds. Made by Mojo Donuts located in Pembroke Pines, Florida, this Halloween-themed donut is filled with crushed Oreo's, gummy worms, and a fruity glaze.

If you are looking for something sweet and fruity, then this whimsical donut is perfect for you. The creepy, crawly, and delicious donut can complete your table decoration.

French Toast Donut

Made by Donut Bar in San Diego, California, the French Toast Donut is breakfast and dessert in one. Perfectly paired with a warm cup of coffee, the humble bakery knows exactly what the customers want.

Grilled just right with the sweetness that is not overbearing, you can enjoy your French Toast Donut with your preferred jams available in the store.

