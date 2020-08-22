There are thousands of ice cream flavors in the market that you could try. But there are still some businesses that wanted to offer something more exotic and unique.

Forget about the classic flavors and get on your adventurous side; here are some of the weirdest ice cream flavors that you must try.

Pickled mango

Jeni Britton Bauer, the proprietor of Ohio-based Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, is known to push the boundaries of amazing, unique deserts. The lineup of the creamery's limited-edition flavors, including Pickled Mango, is a must-have.

The Pickled Mango flavor is a cream cheese-based ice cream with a bit spicy mango sauce that is made of white balsamic vinegar, allspice, white pepper, and clove.

Also Read: Ice Cream Cleanse: New Diet Helps People Lose Weight, Rid Body of Toxins by Eating Ice Cream Five Times a Day

Corn on the cob

Max & Mina's in Queens, New York, opened its doors in 1998. The owners are brothers Bruce and Mark Becker, and they have created more than 5000 ice cream flavors, many of them were from their grandfather's original recipes.

Their menu is ever-changing, but the summer favorite, Corn on the Cob, is one of the flavors that customers are always looking for.

Foie gras

OddFellows in New York City takes its name seriously as they offer some of the oddest ice cream flavors. They opened their doors in 2013, and since then, they have experimented and created more than 300 unique ice cream flavors, including a Foie Gras varietal.

Pear and blue cheese

Salt & Straw, a creamery based in Portland, Oregon, has blended sugar and spice together with flavors like Pear with blue cheese. It is a well-balanced mix of sweet Oregon Trail Bartlett Pears that are mixed with crumbles of Rogue Creamery's award-winning Crater Lake Blue Cheese.

Ghost pepper

The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware offers 100 ice cream flavors, and they do not go with traditional ones. They don't have vanilla; instead, they have African Vanilla or Madagascar Vanilla Bean. The owner of the ice cream shop loves spicy food.

In addition to their Devil's Breath Carolina Reaper Pepper Ice Cream, which is a bright red vanilla ice cream mixed with cinnamon and a Carolina Reaper pepper mash, there is also the classic Ghost Pepper Ice Cream.

The Ghost Pepper Ice Cream was featured in Ripley's Believe It or Not book in 2016. You will have to sign a waiver if you plan to order this flavor.

Bourbon and cornflake

You will never know which flavors will appear in Humphry Slocombe, an ice cream shop in San Francisco, California, but they always make room for the "secret breakfast" which is made with bourbon and corn flakes, so you need to be ready if you want to try it as it sells out quickly.

Lobster

Ben & Bill's Chocolate Emporium, located in Bar Harbor, Maine, makes the most of state's most famous delicacy with its signature Lobster Ice Cream. Lobster Ice Cream is a butter ice cream-based treat with fresh lobster folded into each bite.

Cheetos

Big Gay Ice Cream started as an ice cream truck, years later they moved to New York City and became one of the most visited ice cream shops where the toppings are just as amazing as the ice cream itself.

One of their most unique creations is the Cheetos cone, where vanilla and cheese ice cream is dipped in Cheetos dust.

Related Article: Glow-in-the-Dark Ice Cream Made From Jellyfish Protein Gets Brighter the More You Lick It, Costs HOW Much Per Scoop?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.