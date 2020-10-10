Nonpartisan group Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced on Friday the cancelation of the second presidential debate, which had been scheduled for Thursday, October 15. The commission will now focus on preparations for the third presidential debate slated on October 22.

Trump's Refusal of Virtual Debate

The decision of CPD comes following two days of discussion between the two campaigns regarding United States President Donald Trump's refusal to participate in an online debate.

On October 8, the CPD declared that the supposed town hall-style debate would initiate Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden to participate in separate, remote locations.

According to CPD's press release, "The town meeting participants and the moderator, Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks, will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida."

The Decision of CPD for Health, Safety Reasons

Initially, the nonpartisan group had unilaterally deliberated to make the October 15 debate a virtual one for health and safety after Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. Trump is undergoing recovery from the novel coronavirus, and a number of his top aides have also contracted the virus. But he wanted the debate to be restored to its original, face-to-face format.

In a statement released by Andrew Bates, a Biden campaign aide, "It's shameful that Donald Trump ducked the only debate in which the voters get to ask the questions - but it's no surprise. Everyone knows that Donald Trump likes to bully reporters, but he doesn't have the guts to answer for his record to voters at the same time as Vice President Biden," reported The New York Times.

Final Debate Between Trump, Biden

The third and last presidential debate is scheduled on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following Trump's refusal to participate in the debate on October 15, Biden initiated a televised town hall-style event for himself.

Trump's camp then retaliated with a call for the debates to occur as scheduled once the Republican's doctor said that he would be in a suitable condition to participate in public events starting on Saturday.

Trump would initially be answering from the White House against Biden from his preferred location for the canceled virtual format. C-SPAN anchor Steve Scully was also supposed to be the moderator.

According to CPD, "It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," reported Micky.

Rally Instead of a Virtual Debate

In a statement released on Thursday by Trump's campaign, the president would prefer to hold rally instead of an online debate with the Democratic candidate.

CPD's Assertion Regarding the Cancelation

According to the commission, the decision of cancelation is final, citing health and caution concerns. This is mainly for the debate that was to feature voters' interrogation.

The last debate is still on while Trump would make an outdoor speech at the White House on Saturday and then a rally in Florida on Monday.

