Democratic candidate Joe Biden stated on Tuesday, October 7, that his and U.S. President Donald Trump's debate should be canceled as the latter may still have a COVID-19 infection by October 15, the day of the debate.

According to Biden, "I think if he still has COVID, then we shouldn't have a debate. I don't know what [Trump's] status is. I'm looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed," reported DISRN.

President Trump announced that he contracted COVID-19 last Friday, October 2, three days following the first debate. However, speculations were made that he was diagnosed as early as Thursday. Trump campaign members, West Wing, and the Republican Party have also made declarations that they contracted the viral disease.

Biden: Strict Measures Should Be Followed

Biden asserted that the slated debate in Miami should merely be staged under rigid health measures. He called the outbreak affecting Trump and other White House officials as a very serious dilemma.

According to campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh, "President Trump will be healthy and will be there. There's no getting out of this one for Biden, and his protectors in the media can't cover for him," reported Reuters.

Biden underscored the necessary rigid guidelines as too many people had been infected. He remarked that strict rules are essential for the event slated to be held in Miami, Florida.

The Biden party has continued to divulge its nominee's test results, who again tested negative for the COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Also Read: 5 Celebrities Rumored to Be Running for US President

Biden added, "And so I'll be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic, and what the docs say is the right thing to do -- if and when he shows up for debate." The former vice president is anticipating the debate with Trump, reported CNN.

Trump's Return to the White House

Following days of contradictory advisories from doctors and aides about the 74-year-old president's condition and three nights at the hospital, he returned to the White House on Monday. His doctor remarked that Trump exhibited no COVID-19 symptoms and was in good condition.

Trump spent four days at the Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment. Upon his return to the White House, Trump said that he is doing better and perhaps immune.

Biden stated that Trump should base his debate participation from health experts' advisories. Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, has reported that the U.S. president has been free of symptoms.

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted that he is anticipating the debate on the night in Miami and that he expects the debate to be great.

Miami's mayor, where the debate will occur, also thinks that he should not attend the debate should he remain in an ill condition.

Biden was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday for at least the fourth time in the recent days. The Democrat told the media that he would heed experts' opinion in determining whether it is safe for him to face off next week against Trump in the second of three scheduled debates with the TV personality-turned-president.

Related Article: Trump Taking Experimental, Unproven COVID-19 Medicine

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.