United States President Donald Trump is taking an experimental COVID-19 treatment. This comes after news that the presidential candidate had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and aggravated his struggling reelection campaign one month before the polls.

According to a statement released by White House physician Sean Conley, the Republican received one dose of Regeneron's antibody cocktail. The coronavirus treatment is undertaking clinical trials but has yet to be approved by supervisors.

Oxygen

President Donald Trump received oxygen at the White House prior to being transported to Walter Reed Medical Center. Receiving oxygen could be a regular medical measure and is not a signal that President Trump was experiencing difficulty breathing, reported CBS News.

Doing 'Very Well'

According to Trump's doctors, he is in good spirits at Walter Reed Medical Center. Symptoms include suffering from a cough, mild fever, nasal congestion, and fatigue, reported Business Insider.

Two Anti-COVID-19 Treatments Being Given to Trump Still Unproven

Scientists still do not have adequate conclusive evidence that the anti-COVID-19 drugs provided to Trump are clinically effectual. Remdesivir and REGN-COV2 still need to complete the large-scale, randomized trials required to exhibit their capacity to combat the virus in patients.

According to Conley, the Republican was provided a dose of an antibody medicine being developed by Regeneron prior to being transferred to the military hospital where he has begun remdesivir therapy, reported The Guardian.

Conley stated that Trump is still fatigued but upbeat following his receiving of a hypodermic dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' dual antibody.

Also Read: Stocks Fall After Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

He said that the president was provided the first dose of remdesivir and would be on a five-day treatment of the IV drug. Remdesivir is a drug produced by Gilead Sciences and functions by reducing the amount of body virus.

'Significant Threat'

National Geographic stated that Trump testing positive for COVID-19 is the most remarkable threat to presidential health in decades.

The mixture of medications provided by the presidential physicians has posed questions due to the fact that its effectiveness and safety have yet to be backed.

Remdesivir has been permitted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the purpose of emergency use. Tests displayed efficacy under some conditions.

The medication being taken by Trump remains to be undertaking a clinical trial with the initial data from 275 non-hospitalized patients displaying that the treatment diminished viral load and the duration to alleviate manifestations.

Alongside the treatment, Conley stated that Trump is also taking vitamin D, zinc, famotidine, a daily aspirin, and melatonin.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stated that their company agreed to supply a single dose of their experimental antibody drug, provided via an IV, at the request of Trump's physician under "compassionate use" measures. As the new medication remains to be in late-stage testing, no medication has yet been able to be a preventive after a COVID-19 infection.

Remdesivir's backed advantages are modest with hospitalization between 11 and 15 days. Meanwhile, Regeneron has displayed promise in early trials in bolstering symptoms and diminishing bodily virus levels.

Related Article: Trump Calls for US Election Pre-Debate Drug Test for Opponent Biden

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.