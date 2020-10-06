Amid news that television host Ellen DeGeneres had been acting with misbehavior in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show's" already toxic work environment, American actress Anne Heche reminisced her relationship with television host Ellen DeGeneres and the pain she experienced coming out of it.

The 51-year-old detailed her past romance with the talk show host from nearly twenty years ago amid an episode of "Dancing with the Stars."

Heche recounted, "In 1997, I met Ellen DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair party and that was the night that changed my life forever. My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," reported The News International.

She claimed that she lost a million-dollar movie deal out of the relationship. The 51-year-old actress was speaking to her competition partner Keo Mostepe when she ruminated on the influence the talk show host had on herself.

Heche stated that their relationship was a remarkable part of her life and she wears it in honor in her cover interview with "Mr. Warburton" magazine for the September issue. "I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her," reported People.

Anne Heche first met Ellen DeGeneres at a "Vanity Fair" party and the said night altered her life dramatically. She said this while dancing the Paso Doble to "Rise" by Katy Perry in the footage.

'Volcano' Premiere Night

For her film premiere for "Volcano," she told the higher-ups that she was taking DeGeneres as a date. She was advised that if DeGeneres accompanied her, she would lose her Fox contract. "At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say' and I said, 'No thanks,'" she recalled, reported another article from People.

She took DeGeneres to the premiere night and was forced out before the movie ended. She was advised that she was not permitted to her own after-party in case pictures of her and a woman were captured, Heche added.

When Heche and DeGeneres were dating, studio executives pressurized to sack her if she brought the comedian to the Heche's 1997 film "Volcano's" premiere. DeGeneres warned her of what will eventually transpire after she brought her as a date to the premiere night. She was told ahead that if she took DeGeneres as her date, she would eventually lose her Fox contract.

The Fight for Equality

The Donnie Brasco actress stated that she was in a relationship with DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma affixed to that romance got to the point that she was sacked from her multi-million dollar picture deal and she did not work in a studio picture for a decade, reported Daily Mail.

Anne Heche underscored that she remains to be proud that she has been part of a transformation with Ellen DeGeneres that contributed to the fight for equality.

