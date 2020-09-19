Ellen Degeneres has allegedly been the villain of 2020. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is also being investigated for the toxicity of their workplace with employees coming forward to tell their own stories. Other than the behind-the-cam drama, there are also cringe-worthy moments in front of the camera.

Some segments' purposes are for entertainment, charity donations, and cash prizes. Other segments are meant to divulge secrets.

1. English Lessons in Sofia Vergara's Interview

In 2017, this interview featured some moments devoted to Vergara's accent that had people shaking their heads. Some people touted DeGeneres as "racist."

After telling about her and husband Joe Manganiello's second anniversary Vergara looked quite annoyed with the interview's next segment. DeGeneres said that she would teach the "America's Got Talent" judge English words. The host was criticized for teasing Vergara's accent, reported Talent Recap.

2. This Game Puts Celebrities on the Spot

Among the games "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" offers, "Burning Questions" literally places celebrities in the hot seat with rapid-fire questions.

DeGeneres sits next to her guest wherein each answers a personal question then presses the buzzer. The questions can get very personal fast. One instance was when Jake Gyllenhaal was questioned regarding his favorite body part. Along with Gyllenhaal, many other celebrities have fumbled their way through an answer to uncomfortable "sexual" questions as part of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show's" cringe-worthy moments, reported Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

3. Mariah Carey's Outing Pregnancy Interview

In 2008, the diva was expecting but did not want to share the good news with the public yet. DeGeneres poured glasses of champagne and told her that they were going to toast to not being pregnant with the audience cheering.

According to Carey, "I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment," reported HNHH.

4. Wendy Williams' Bieber Comparison

Wendy Williams has become DeGeneres' major daytime talk show rival. Nevertheless, that did not stop the latter from inviting the candid host to her talk show. Instead of showing that the pair has a healthy TV competition, the interview instead had the opposite effect.

Williams compared DeGeneres to Justin Bieber, saying she resembles him.

5. Dakota Johnson Standing Up to Ellen DeGeneres

This was an awkward interview as the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress made headlines globally when she stood up to the talk show host who accused the star of not inviting her to her birthday party.

Johnson responded, "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. I did invite you and you didn't come." She was then applauded on social media for how she handled herself in this cringe-worthy moment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

