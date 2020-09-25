A healthy diet is of utmost importance to healthy blood pressure. Food to avoid to alleviate high blood pressure involve salty and sugary food and food high in saturated fats.

The Impact of High Blood Pressure

Maintaining a healthy diet should be part of your daily routine. If you want a push, the effect of high blood pressure is that it has a tendency to make the arteries stiff and is a leading cause of stroke and heart disease.

Actions Needed to be Taken

If you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, you will need to be evaluated by a doctor at least once a year. Consultations could be necessitated to be more frequent in some cases. For mildly high blood pressure, you could be normalized through weight loss, healthy eating, and regular workout, reported HealthXchange.

Statistics

According to the American Heart Association, almost half of adults in the United States have high blood pressure but are not aware of it, as most of the time, their condition is asymptomatic. If left untreated, your circulatory system could be seriously damaged, reported IG60.

Food You Should Avoid

The next time you list down your grocery items needed, ensure to exclude the following items since they could remarkably increase your blood pressure:

1. Lunch meat

Processed meats are rich in large amounts of salt since this is a vital part of their preparation process.

Sodium could lure water into the bloodstream which could lead to a gain in the volume of blood and blood pressure. One ounce of deli meat could consist of over 300 mg of sodium which bolsters blood pressure and is one of the food to avoid to alleviate high blood pressure, reported Lifehack.

2. Potato Chips

This also supports the idea that high sodium intake is linked to a high risk of being diagnosed with high blood pressure. Potato chips are practically everyone's go-to salty snack.

If you regularly eat potato chips as your guilty pleasure, you are setting yourself up for downfall as a study found an association between consumption of potato chips and an increase in heart disease.

3. Pizza

Two slices of cheese pizza could contain over 1,200 mg of sodium which is almost half the advised daily maximum.

Topping your pizza with processed meats including sausage or pepperoni could have you be eating close to one day's worth of sodium in one meal.

4. Chicken

What can possibly be wrong with this staple of family dinners across the United States?

It is a furtive agent of high blood pressure as chicken, before you put anything on it, is usually injected with saltwater solutions during processing.

The food stands at eighth on the CDC's list of top 10 sources of sodium.

5. Pickles

Preserving food necessitates salt as it alleviates the food from decaying and keeps it edible for a longer duration. Vegetables sitting in canning and preserving liquid pick up more sodium as time goes by.

A little pickled cucumber consists of 447 mg of sodium and is one of the food to avoid to alleviate high blood pressure.

