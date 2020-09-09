Virgin coconut oil is extricated from mature coconuts and is in the form of a palatable oil used in food and beauty products. Another advantage: VCO is great to add to your dog's food as there are numerous advantages for it.

Medium Chain Fatty Acids

If you are wondering about using coconut oil for your dog's diet, the initial factor to consider is the medium chain fatty acids. Such fats in coconut oil carry a variety of health benefits.

Health Benefits

Coconut oil is rich in saturated fat and medium-chain triglycerides. Due to this, it is believed to be behind the promoted health benefits for humans and dogs. Benefits include increasing energy levels, improve digestion, improve skin and coat, and diminish allergic reactions.

Finding the Perfect Coconut Oil for Your Dog

A recommended product is the Viva Naturals Organic Extra. The oil is based on homegrown coconuts in the Philippines and it will revitalize and moisturize the coat and skin of your dog, reported Dr. Fox.

Up on Health Trends

Everyone updated on health trends is aware that adding coconut oil to practically everything including their food, hair, and skin is beneficial. Organic, unrefined coconut oil is lining the health food stores' shelves.

These are the health benefits of VCO to dogs:

1. Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

Coconut oil is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). They are fatty acids that are fast absorbed into the bloodstream. Thus, virgin coconut oil (VCO) is a remarkable energy source for your canine's body and brain, reported Doggie Designer.

Due to the fact that "coconut oil is made of primarily medium chain fatty acids, it is broken down immediately for use rather than stored," reported The American Society of Nutrition.

Also Read: Coronavirus Cure? Studies Using Virgin Coconut Oil as Treatment Ongoing

2. For Your Dogs' Paws

To take care of your dogs' paws, if your dog is especially active or if there is extreme weather, his paws could get itchy or sore.

Coconut oil could be used as a remedy for its relaxing and healing effects, and as a protective agent.

3. Dietary Supplement

Virgin coconut oil could be a part of a daily grooming routine for your dog.

4. Weight Loss

Obesity in dogs is a common problem that could have long term health effects. If your dog is overweight, stress on the body could include high blood pressure, joint problems or osteoarthritis, and diabetes or insulin resistance.

Adding VCO to your dog's eating habits could balance the thyroid and contribute to weight loss.

5. Helps With Physical and Digestive Ailments

Coconut oil could help heal physical and digestive problems because they are absorbed in the GI tract and eventually get transferred to the liver where they are metabolized into beneficial energy.

6. Coating on Pills

Coconut oil could be used as a pill coating to help dogs swallow their medicine.

7. Healthy Coat

A sleek and glossy coat is attractive on a dog.

Consult with your veterinarian if you would like to try to add virgin coconut oil (VCO) in your dog's diet to promote coat health.

Related Article: Surprising Uses of Virgin Coconut Oil in Your Daily Lives

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.