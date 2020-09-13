Aiming for longevity does not mean a life without food pleasures. Instead, being smart with your choices will provide you a long and healthy life. Bonus: one health drink to live longer was discovered.

Turmeric

Turmeric has been used in India for thousands of years as both a spice and medicinal herb as part of Ayurvedic medicine. The thoroughly-researched herb is claimed to be an effective natural method to bolster the way people age.

Turmeric Chai Tea

Turmeric chai tea is a sweet and spicy tea that has a pleasant aroma. It is made from a mixture of turmeric, black tea, and other spices.

Turmeric chai tea is lauded especially due to its capacity to boost your immune system and as an agent that alleviates cancer. People experiencing pain caused by inflammation could make the most out of its advantage, reported F24 News.

According to studies, turmeric and turmeric chai tea have extensive anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects.

Okinawa

An island country known to have the globe's longest average longevity of 81.2 years are avid fans of drinking turmeric tea. Okinawans drink large quantities of tumeric tea which may influence their longer life span.

Other Health Benefits

Alongside eating a healthy, balanced diet that could diminish a person's risk of having severe health complications, this certain superfood has been lauded for its numerous health benefits. Evidence supports that turmeric possesses brain and heart health benefits, reported Express.

Turmeric Latte

Aside from being a health drink to live longer, turmeric latte is also known to diminish the risk of Alzheimer's, prevent cancers and diabetes.

Also Read: Want to Live Longer? Use These Anti-Aging Spices

Turmeric lattes defeat matcha because this health drink has become the most popular health craze for those wanting to live longer, reported another article from Express.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Adding the spice to a balanced diet and regular exercise would not only help with inflammation including swelling, rashes, and inflammation within the body including leaky gut syndrome.

Other Health Benefits

Turmeric also a metabolic booster, natural pain reliever, immune system booster, and antidepressant. It helps to clear the skin and with certain types of diabetes.

Combining Turmeric With Kombucha

Kombucha is a type of fermented tea that is rich in B vitamins and other strains of probiotics and is a great addition to your diet to live longer.

By merging turmeric and kombucha, you get to drink a health beverage rich in powerful ingredients to bolster longevity.

In order to make kombucha, begin with a sweetened tea, and throughout time the starter culture consumes the caffeine and sugar and transforms it into a low-sugar, carbonated probiotic drink.

The beverage could be purchased at the store but could conveniently be home-made as well.

Background of Turmeric

Turmeric is occasionally called the golden spice or Indian saffron. The tall plant originated from Asia and Central America.

Other Forms

Aside from being a health drink to live longer, turmeric could also be used as a cooking spice, supplement, and essential oil.

Related Article: Top 10 Foods That are Best for Thyroid Diet and Healing

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.