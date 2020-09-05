Meghan Markle likes to whip up a healthy green juice. The Duchess of Sussex has shared information regarding her diet in the past especially pre-royalty, but she does have peculiar eating habits not many people have heard of.

The actress was well-known for being a healthy living proponent. Her old lifestyle blog, The Tig, featured recipes and musings with wellness as the prevailing theme.

Eating Plan

Markle is known for her health-conscious lifestyle. Her diet plan consists of salads, oatmeal, green juices, sushi, and fresh food.

Watermelon Snacks

One of the duchess' ultimate healthy snacks is watermelon. She does not eat the fresh fruit as it comes but sprinkles some spice on the top.

According to the former "Suits" actress, "On set and at home, I try to always have a container of watermelon sprinkled with cinnamon because it elevates the flavor just a notch, and makes it feel special," reported Head Topics.

Zoodles

The entire globe has been obsessing over zoodles, Markle has been using the vegetable as a pasta sauce hack. She gradually cooks zucchini with water and a bit of bouillon. The turnout is what she describes as a "filthy, sexy mush."

Wine

We all do. Vino is one of Markle's guilty pleasures.

She loves Tignanello to the point that she named her now-defunct lifestyle blog after it. However, she noted that "in the summer, though, when I'm out with my friends, it's rosé all day," reported Delish.

Never Skip Breakfast

A nutritious breakfast marks the beginning of Markle's day.

In the new royal memoir "Finding Freedom," writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand indicated her breakfast, "Her morning ritual started with a cup of hot water and a slice of lemon, followed by her favourite breakfast of steel-cut oats (usually made with almond or soy milk) with bananas and agave syrup for sweetness, reported Hello!

Lunch

At noon, Markle would regularly refuel with a salad topped with a type of energizing protein including chicken or salmon.

Markle also regards avocados as one of her favorite foods. Avocados are rich in healthy fats, potassium, fiber, and magnesium.

Dinner

What is an ideal dinner for the Duchess of Sussex? A plate of pasta with zucchini and plenty parmesan. Top it off with a glass of wine.

She makes her creamy pasta sauce by gradual-cooking zucchini up to four to five hours until it becomes a mushy consistency.

Green Juice as Substitute for Coffee

Markle divulges that her daily diet involves green juice. It is her alternative for coffee to bolster her energy.

She does not necessarily mean that she loves the taste but she ascribes to the food-as-medicine philosophy.

Acai Bowl

The recipe is simple: She mixes the packet with banana and a dash of almond milk.

She also artfully sprinkles of fresh berries, banana, coconut flakes, bee pollen, and Manuka honey on top of her bowls.

