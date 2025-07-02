Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Mike Johnson Doesn't Have The Votes To Pass Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' Bill: 'Whole Thing Is a S--tshow'

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, said she doesn't think House Speaker Mike Johnson has the votes to pass the "big, beautiful" tax cut and spending bill at the moment.

Speaking to former Trump advisor Steve Bannon in his podcast "War Room," the lawmaker was highly critical of the bill's negotiation process, especially considering it just cleared the Senate with several changes and Trump said he wants to sign it by July 4.

"There's no way Johnson has the votes in the House for this," Greene added, describing the expectation to approve it soon "not realistic." "This is far from over. It's a dire situation. We're on a time clock that has been set on us. We have a lot of pressure. Also given the fact that there's 435 members on Congress and it's hard for us to get an agreement on anything. This whole thing is a s---show," Greene added.

The New York Times also noted that Johnson has his work cut out for him. The outlet recalled that he won over holdouts by offering different concessions, but will now have to negotiate again after the Senate made significant changes to the bill. It added that several Republicans who supported the bill have criticized the version that emerged from the Senate, and Johnson can lose just three votes if all lawmakers vote.

Two GOP Reps. voted against the bill in May: Warren Davidson and Thomas Massie. Now, others have come out to speak against its current iteration: Ralph Norman, Marlin Stutzman, Andy Ogles, Chip Roy, Andy Harris and David Valadao are some who, for different reasons, voiced their opposition to the bill.

"The bottom line is the House will have its say, and this will not sail through the House. We're going to have to negotiate with the Senate one more time," said Andy Harris.

Deficit hawks are criticizing how much amendments will add to the deficit and moderates are expressing concern about cuts to Medicaid. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the bill will add some $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years and that nearly 12 million people will be out of insurance in the same period. The White House says it will decrease it by $5 trillion.

