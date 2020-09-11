A footage features a Harvard professor saying that Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) is "pure poison." So is this really good or bad?

Virign coconut oil was also regarded for several years as harmful because of its high saturated fat content. However, people are currently coming to the realization that saturated fat is not innately bad. Now, the health benefits of coconut oil are being re-evaluated.

Lately, coconut oil is on everyone's lips, and literally, people are using it as an alternative to Chapstick. It could also be found in frying pans, their hair, their smoothies, and in a small jar on their nightstand, among others, reported Eat This, Not That.

Now, we underscore its health benefits. So far, coconut oil has been the most remarkable discovery regarding hair and skincare, reported Femina.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Can Virigin Coconut Oil Help You Lose Weight?

In the world of healthy diet trends, coconut oil has previously garnered much attention. Virgin coconut oil is used widely by endurance athletes and bodybuilders.

Cooking in coconut oil is regarded as much better than highly refined oils, including canola and vegetable oil. This is due to its MCT fats that could help promote weight loss through burning calories.

Does Virigin Coconut Oil Have Side Effects?

Yes, it does, but this aspect necessitates clarity.

Coconut oil could be purchased in the market in two forms: virgin coconut oil (VCO) and the commercial coconut oil, reported Style Craze.

Virgin coconut oil (VCO) is the pure form as it is not processed. Therefore, it proffers more benefits and causes almost no side effects. But the commercial coconut oil is the processed variation. Side effects include an increase in bad cholesterol levels and weight gain.

Is Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) Good for the Heart?

A previous review paper from 2016 concluded that virgin coconut oil displayed potential in diminishing cardiovascular risk.

However, most of the studies involved in this review were tested on animals and not humans.

Is VCO Nutritious?

VCO is probably the most nutritious oil in the market.

Unlike vegetable oil, which consists of mostly long-chain fatty acids that are not conveniently absorbed by our bodies, VCO is rich in medium-chain fatty acids.

How is VCO Made?

Virgin Coconut oil is created through cold pressing fresh coconut meat, which provides its flavor and tropical coconut scent.

The cold-pressing process contributes to the virgin coconut oil's preservation of its natural nutrients and minerals that could be lost during normal extraction, making it healthier.

Is VCO Expensive?

VCO is the most expensive coconut oil among its various forms. But it would be worth the investment if you are in need of superb protection against killer illnesses and germs.

What Illnesses Could Be Mitigated by VCO?

It could mitigate symptoms of inflammatory illnesses, including Crohn's, gastric ulcers, and Ulcerative Colitis.

