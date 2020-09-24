Since the start of "America's Got Talent" live shows, judge and executive producer Simon Cowell has been absent from the reality show as he has been nursing a broken back injury. "AGT's" season 15 had a 2-night run while an update on Simon Cowell's back injury has been revealed.

Unconventional Format of the Reality Show

The 15th installment of "America's Got Talent" has been unconventional due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following other pandemic-era reality television contests, it had to adapt in accordance with social distancing mandates.

The talent show concluded on Wednesday, September 23rd. This year's finale revealed the 10 finalist acts' results and one season 15 "AGT" winner was hailed.

"AGT" revealed which top 10 act will receive the $1 million prize and a Las Vegas headlining show. This is after a peculiar season of illness, injury, and production delays, reported Deseret News.

'America's Got Talent' Season 15 Finale Recap

After their Tuesday night finale performances, the long-standing 10 acts nervously awaited the results of the United States citizens' votes to find out who will be crowned as the season 15 champion of the reality show.

The 10 finale finalist acts competing were Cristina Rae, Bello Sisters, Daneliya Tuleshova, BAD Salsa, Kenadi Dodds, Brandon Leake, Broken Roots, Roberta Battaglia, Alan Silva, and Archie Williams, reported QNewsHub.

Update on Simon Cowell's Health

Sinitta from "The X Factor" has provided an update on her former flame and close friend Simon Cowell's health following his back injury in August.

The "Britain's Got Talent," "The X Factor," "America's Got Talent," and former "American Idol" judge impaired himself after accidentally falling while testing his new bike at his California house.

Also Read: Is Simon Cowell Secretly Having an Affair With Mel B Behind Ex-GF's Back?

The music mogul is recuperating after surgery due to the electric bike accident that left him with an impaired back.

However, Cowell wrote on Twitter regarding the show, which was the final performance episode before a winner was crowned in the season 15 finale. "It's the #AGT finals tonight. Good luck to all the contestants and thank you all for tuning in. I wish I was there," reported Talent Recap.

Before the final episode, "Extra's" Terri Seymour talked to judges Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Heidi Klum including host Terry Crews to weigh in if Cowell will be making an appearance in the finale.

Klum said, "No one told us anything, but in my heart..." then Vergara interjected, interjected, "You think we're going to get a surprise?" to which Heidi replied, "I'm thinking yes... I'm hopeful. I kind of feel like I am seeing him coming..." Mandel was not as hopeful and said, "He is focusing on his health and family and getting back to normal... He is, as I have heard, ahead [and] on track to be 100 percent some time earlier than doctors expected, but not the finale," reported Extra TV.

As an update post-surgery, Simon Cowell is apparently working to recover from his back injury by strengthening it. During the surgery, the 60-year-old was operated by doctors placing a metal rod and a couple of fusions in his back.

Related Article: Netflix's 'The Social Dilemma' Review: Just How Dangerous Is Social Media?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.