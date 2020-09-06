With 2020 having witnessed far more people who are not working from home and nothing to do binge-watch Netflix shows, the estimated number of hours spent watching streaming services has skyrocketed. One caveat: with so many great series on the streamer, the selection could be somewhat of a work and so we have rounded up this guide for the best Netflix shows to watch for the month of September.

A new month heralds the opportunity for a new beginning which is relative to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from sweater weather and the spooky season, for some people, they will witness the end of Work From Home (WFH) and the long-anticipated return to the office to separate work and life.

Netflix adds original programs at a steady pace that it could be hard to keep up with its dramas, comedies, and reality shows, reported The New York Times.

There is usually quite an entertainment lull in September as students return to school, folks setting off to watch their old favorites for the upcoming holidays, and awards season starts starting to be in preparation, reported Collider.

Some of the new movies (or returns in most cases) appear to be strategic pickups. For "Charlie's Angels" movies, they can be added in anticipation of the upcoming McG sequel "Baby Sitter."

1. 'Staged'

Filmed in lockdown, "Good Omens" friends David Tennant and Michael Sheen act out exaggerated versions of themselves in this quick-hit 15-minute-episode series.

A demanding, anxious director wants the two actors to rehearse three hours daily on Zoom for Luigi's Pirandello’s "Six Characters in Search of an Author."

2. 'Mindhunter'

Have you ever wondered what goes on in serial killers' heads? One of best Netflix shows would tell you.

This is the novel premise of the show. Two FBI agents from the bureau's Behavioral Science Unit interrogates a laundry list of real-life and well-known serial killers in order to make efforts to understand their thinking process.

3. 'Zodiac'

This film is frequently voted as one of the 20th Century's best films.



Directed by "Fight Club" director David Fincher, the mystery thriller is based on the real-life story of the hunt for the Zodiac serial killer in San Francisco in the 60s.

This suspenseful, atmospheric tale narrative was widely lauded for its sophisticated approach to the horror genre when it was first released in 2007 and is currently worth a rewatch.

4. 'Lean on Pete'

A teenager saves an aging horse from slaughter. Their formed relationship takes them on a cross-country adventure inundated with heartbreak and resiliency.

A neglected teen and an aging horse explore the country in a hunt of a place to call home.

5. 'Stranger Things'

The third season for the globally popular sci-fi series "Stranger Things" was released on the 4th of July. The season is all about acknowledging the eventual process of growing up and moving forward, while simultaneously fighting against such tide.

This is by far the most remarkable season in terms of spectacle despite action sequences being quite redundant. Nevertheless, "Stranger Things" is regarded as one of the best Netflix shows for its popularity.

