Simon Cowell's longtime partner Lauren Silverman accused the "America's Got Talent" judge of having an affair with co-judge Mel B.

In a series of pissed off messages, Silverman confronted Cowell's fellow judge.

Cowell and Silverman have been in a relationship since 2013 and share 6-year-old son Eric, splitting their time between London and Los Angeles. But their romance has reportedly hit the rocks in 2018 when she blamed him of allegedly cheating with the Spice Girl.

Mel B, who quit "The X Factor" in 2019, was also reportedly maddened and shamed by Silverman's assertion and denied any semblance of romance between her and Cowell.

According to an insider, "The X Factor" judge was left livid by the allegation but eventually resolved the situation with Silverman and Mel B who are now all on good speaking terms.

The source added, "Clearly this story is utterly ridiculous and completely pointless -- because there was no affair. Simon and Lauren are very happy together as a couple."

Cowell reportedly gets on well with Mel B and all his female co-judges, but there is utterly no hint of romance. It was said to be obviously awkward to an extreme for a while.

Cowell and Silverman have been together under lockdown in Los Angeles for the last 6 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a source who told "The Sun," Silverman is reportedly "naturally very suspicious of the female attention" Cowell receives and was winded up by how well Cowell and Mel B get along.

"Because he's so charismatic, women flock to him -- and it riles Lauren."

Silverman, who was earlier married to Cowell's former best mate Andrew Silverman when she became pregnant with son Eric, is reportedly insecure because she and Cowell are not married.

The news of the denial of the affair came mere hours after Cowell's "Britain's Got Talent" co-judge Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie also ignited confusion about whether the pair had split during an Instagram Live session.

The 8-year-old suggested that they split during her mother's Instagram Live session, "I thought they broke up?" Amanda Holden hastily replied, "Don't be stupid."

Holden detailed behind her daughter's suggestion, "Hollie last saw Lauren when she was about to board a plane to America during the BGT auditions to visit her older son and I cannot so that presume that's what made him -- wrongly-- think.

She clarified that she and Silverman even exchanged photographs of their families in lockdown, while Cowell learned to cook.

This transpired when Holden was narrating the moment she played her new NHS charity single, "Over The Rainbow," to the former "American Idol" judge and talked about Silverman.

Cowell and Mel B had previously worked together on "The X Factor" in 2014 and "America's Got Talent" in 2016.

Silverman was introduced to Cowell by her former husband, Andrew Silverman in Barbados back in 2006.

Bachelor Cowell, whose exes include Sinitta, Terri Seymour, and Jackie St. Clair, has been reluctant to get married.

