Longtime "American Idol" viewers could easily recollect the most memorable performances on the reality show. We would not hear a pin drop when a soulful singer pours it all out, only to be followed by the audience going wild when a rocker delivers something angsty.

'Idol' was filled with remarkable moments and produced contestants that became household names in pop music including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Daughtry, and Adam Lambert. It has become the globe's biggest talent show.

There were stunning individual performances that will be reminisced whether the singer won the contest or not. They are a merge of tremendous talent, creativity, and showmanship, reported Live About.

From the network Fox, the competition was restored with ABC and a new trio of judges in Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie with longtime host Ryan Seacrest. Notwithstanding the panel of judges and the host, the show has always been about the singers: thousands of unknown amateurs who show up set on launching their musical careers, reported Pop Crush.

Here are stunning moments throughout the years:

1. Kelly Clarkson - 'Piece by Piece' (Season 15)

Before signing off on Fox, the 15th last season on the network aired in 2016 and featured the best cluster of talent despite a steady rating decline. But the one truly trending, remarkable moment for the season was when Kelly Clarkson for the original season returned. She served as a guest judge and performed a poignant ballad “Piece By Piece" which was one of the most memorable performances on "American Idol."

2. Kris Allen - "Heartless" (Season 8)

A Kanye West hit on "American Idol" is not a common choice for the show's contestants especially when one is pulling out his guns for a spot in the final two. Kris Allen precisely did just that when he performed a unique and stripped-down acoustic version during the Top 3.

In this season, Adam Lambert was seemingly poised to win. But with Allen's interpretation, his victory was sealed.

3. Fantasia - "Summertime" (Season 3)

There was not a pin drop in this pure magic of an interpretation. The American audience held its breath as Fantasia Barrino gripped with a sophisticated rendition of the George Gershwin song.

Barrino's performance was included in AOL's 2004 list of greatest television moments.

4. Phillip Phillips - "Home" (Season 11)

The folk song “Home” quickly became a favorite among "Idol" coronation songs and presumptively sealed Phillip Phillips' win against his strong competitor, Jessica Sanchez.

Phillips stayed consistent till the finale. Armed with a marching band, his vocals and the lyrics resonated with his journey in the singing competition.

5. David Cook - "Always Be My Baby" (Season 7)

This is the most unexpected artistic interpretation for us; transforming Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" into a slow, soft-rock which was one of the most memorable performances on "American Idol."

The buildup towards the end was quite a rousing, heavy version of the pop tune. Judge Simon Cowell depicted the anthemic interpretation as "coming out of karaoke hell into a breath of fresh air," reported Rolling Stone.

