Virgin coconut oil (VCO) is a sebaceous oil produced by raw or dried coconuts. It appears to be solid, white butter at room temperature and dissolves under heat.

In the hair care world, virgin coconut oil is the most popular and commonly used hair oil for its numerous advantages. One must be vigilant in using it the right way and more importantly, purchase a high-quality VCO.

The prominence of VCO skyrocketed after reality star Kim Kardashian revealed that she uses it to fortify her tresses.

Virgin Coconut Oil Stimulates Hair Growth?

The lauric acid the oil contains promotes hair growth and could penetrate hair shafts and promote hair growth.

One the subject of hair growth, one should get to the root cause. "Making sure you don't have an iron deficiency, thyroid issues, vitamin D, or zinc deficiencies is also important. Your doctor can check these labs and treat with supplements or medications as needed," according to Caren Campbell, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco, reported InStyle.

However, as with numerous other hair products, there are also allegations regarding VCO's supposed ability to prevent hair loss that could not be entirely accurate.

There is very little scientific evidence to support the idea of VCO's promotion of hair growth. But a lack of scientific evidence does not necessarily mean that something is false -- only that it has not been scientifically backed to be true or false.

In contrast to other oils that could contribute to hair growth, you can also eat coconut for remarkable overall health benefits.

The superfood has healthy saturated fats that are essential for brain and body energy.

The Most Common Use of VCO

The most common use of VCO is hair oil.

Both people and brands that it accelerates the rate of hair growth. This in turn is said to result in long, strong Rapunzel-like tresses.

According to Shari Marchbein, M.D., coconut oil does not directly impact hair growth, but it could benefits that bolster the health of your hair overall. "We've all heard about how good coconut oil is for our health, hair, and skin. But can it actually be useful for growing hair? The answer is both yes and no. There are no credible studies at this point linking the use of coconut oil to faster hair growth," reported Byrdie.

This means that VCO fosters the healthy environment your scalp needs to improve hair growth. Penetrating into the shaft of the hair, it could alleviate hair loss, strengthen hair, and diminish split ends.

Scalp Treatment

Need a tension-relieving scalp massage? Wet the pads of your fingers with VCO before massaging your scalp. According to hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of natural hair care brand Miss Jessie's, "At the root, a coconut oil product will help moisturize the scalp while promoting healthy hair growth," reported MBG Lifestyle.

