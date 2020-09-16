People who have oily skin are especially prone to blackheads. Virgin coconut oil (VCO) could serve as a natural remedy.

Why Do Blackheads Appear?

Blackheads appear on the skin when hair follicles become clogged because of sebum's extra secretion.

According to Alexander Dane, DO, of Affiliated Dermatologists & Dermatologic Surgeons, in Morristown, New Jersey, "Blackheads are different. "For acne that's primarily blackheads, there are some really good home remedies that may help decrease those clogged pores," reported The Healthy.

The difference between a whitehead and blackhead is that a whitehead is when a pore on your skin gets clogged and closes while a blackhead is when the top remains open.

Since parlors are not fully functional due to the COVID-19 pandemic, home remedies could be your resort. One of such is using virgin coconut oil (VCO).

Ways to Use Virgin Coconut Oil to Remove Blackheads

1. Mix VCO With Turmeric

This is one of the top home remedies for blackheads. Turmeric is rich in anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antiseptic properties that help cleanse pores.

Mix turmeric and VCO in a bowl in order to form a paste. Next, apply the mixture to the blackheads. Lastly, wash your face with warm water following 10 minutes of application, reported eMedihelp.

The frequency of usage is three or four times weekly.

2. VCO and Sugar Scrub Combination

While blackheads normally occur on the face, they can occur on your body as well. Exfoliating your skin to remove dead skin cells could help.

According to New York City dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., merging coconut oil with sugar could make a DIY body scrub.

3. Double-Cleansing

Daily cleansing is essential to diminish excess oil, dirt, and other materials that could clog pores, build up, and have a probability of causing blackheads.

Double-cleansing involves first cleansing with a coconut oil-based cleanser to get rid of makeup and skin pollutants, reported Medical News Today.

4. VCO Mixed With Essential Oils

Slightly soften 1/4 cup of coconut oil in a jar (10 to 15 seconds in the microwave should suffice). Next, mix the coconut oil with 10 drops of lemon, tea tree oils, lavender. Finally, stir thoroughly until smooth.

5. The Good Oil

Coconut oil has antibacterial properties and is very efficient at cleaning (dry) skin on the face. It may sound contrary to apply oil when extra oil caused the dilemma in the first place. However, using good oil to counter the "bad" solves the dilemma.

First, boil water and pour it into a bowl. Next, wash your hands and massage organic, cold-pressed coconut oil into your face. Then, steam your pores for five minutes by placing your face over the hot water with a towel on your head to trap the steam. Be vigilant not to burn yourself. Massage your skin again quickly and brush excess oil off with a clean towel. Lastly, splash cold water on your skin in order to close the pores.

