Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal future is still dependent on a clause agreement during the Sandringham Summit. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth II still has the final say on the Megxit deal.

The Sussexes' Fate Not Set in Stone

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their new lives in California and are transcending into the world of show business as television producers for Netflix. However, according to a royal expert, the freedom they were provided over the past few months is not set in stone.

Their 12-month tenure is reportedly not yet reached.

The former royals have recently purchased a new mansion and are living with their son Archie Harrison, reported Wat-not.

The duke and duchess made the announcement of their renouncing of royal duties and to step down as senior members of the royal Family early this 2020. Their final royal engagements were held in March. The British royal family was reportedly angry, bemused, and upset with the couple's renouncement.

Prince Harry and Markle could reportedly face future challenges from the royal family. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke about the Sussexes' newfound freedom.

According to the royal expert, "It is important to bear in mind that Harry and Meghan are a unique case. They are non-working royals, provided the arrangement which the Queen brokered at Sandringham is renewed before the end of next March," reported BOL News.

The couple made the declaration of stepping down as senior working members of the royal family in early January. They posted the statement on Instagram and a newly-launched website. The pair entered talks with senior aides, Prince William, and Prince Charles. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also negotiated with Queen Elizabeth II to draft their Megxit deal's terms, reported Express.

Also Read: Is It Possible for Multihyphenate Meghan Markle to Become President?

On Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Independence

The couple has set a benchmark to living an independent lifestyle in contrast to past royals. But according to Fitzwilliams, Prince Harry and Markle were in agreement with the deal made in a Norfolk summit that they would carry upon their royal engagements for 12 months.

One condition imposed by Queen Elizabeth II caused a devastating blow to Prince Harry. They were ordered not to use the word royal in future branding for business projects. This meant that they had to remove their SussexRoyal account and website.

Despite the Sussexes' willingness to further represent the royals and the Queen across the globe, they agreed to leave their rights to perform royal engagements. They possess the right to establish profitable businesses.

However, the Megxit deal's terms are subjected to a year of review.

According to a source, "The Royal Family and Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that a one-year transition period was established. Queen Elizabeth II has the power to change the Megxit deal.

Related Article: Meghan Markle's $75M Threat Royal Family With Princess Diana Documentary?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.