Prince Charles is reportedly growing impatient after having spent most of his life as the successor of kingship.

The Prince of Wales has previously expressed his qualms about becoming King.

Prince Charles' Filmed Remarks

The Duke of Cornwall in 2012 had made casual remarks as he was being filmed for a movie released on the Clarence Hall website. He made a quip joking about mortality and how he is impatient regarding kingship, reported The News International.

He said, "Impatient? Me? What a thing to suggest! Yes of course I am. I'll run out of time soon. I shall have snuffed it if I'm not careful," reported The News International.

Prince Charles warned that he felt he is running out of time to transition to King Charles.

His Kingship Would Mean Archie Harrison Would Be Prince

In the case that he ascends the throne, his grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, will be hailed as a prince.

His 71-year-old Queen Elizabeth remains to be reigning monarch of Britain and 15 other Commonwealth realms.

The Longest-Waiting Heir to the Throne

Although Prince Charles was joking with his aforementioned quip, royal commentators have consistently remarked that he has been the longest-waiting heir to the throne in the United Kingdom history, reported Business Times.

He was 64 years old at the time of recording. He is now aged 71 while Queen Elizabeth II is aged 94.

The Queen's Feat as the Longest-Reigning Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II set an achievement when she surpassed the sovereignty of Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother. The Queen officially became the longest-ruling British monarch in 2015.

As the longest heir to kingship, Prince Charles and has surpassed grandfather, King Edward VII.

People close to him have stated that the prince has expressed his concern about the crowning multiple times now.

At the Funeral of Princess Diana's Father

The Prince of Wales appeared to have implied his shortening patience when he was in attendance at the funeral of Princess Diana's late father in 1992.

He remarked to his then-brother-in-law Charles Spencer, "You are fortunate enough to have succeeded to the title when still young."

Other Remarks in the Clarence House Video

In the film, Prince Charles was also kidding regarding his reputation for establishing projects with notorious passion.

Numerous royal commentators, due to his past comments, have expressed their views that the Prince of Wales feels distressed that his reign has yet to commence.

In Conversation With a Guards Officer

In a 2004 discussion with a Guards officer at Wellington Barracks who greeted on his 56th birthday, the royal reportedly responded, "I'm now at the age at which my grandfather died," reported Express.

According to royal biographer Penny Junor, "He is impatient, but when he becomes king, his activities and all the projects he most enjoys where he can make a difference, will be seriously curtailed."

Oldest King

At the age of 71, he will be the oldest newly-hailed King and he fears that he will pass before he takes over the throne.

Despite sources indicating that Prince Charles' impatience is all in good jest, they think that his purpose in life is truly kingship.

