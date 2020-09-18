Meghan Markle is a multihyphenate; a former actress, a humanitarian, and a feminist, among others. Can she transcend to becoming the United States President?

Several may believe that there is practically nothing that the Duchess of Sussex cannot do. Marie Claire said that she might not be using her old HRH title anymore, but she could be called "Madam President" in the future.

Meghan Markle Could Potentially Run for Office

According to Jonathan Shalit, a celebrity agent who reportedly knows the duchess personally, it is probable that she could run for the highest office in the United States.

Call for Change

The former "Suits" actress deviated from protocol typically followed by UK royals in calling for a change in the November US presidential election, reported India Today.

Markle made such remarks amid an online voter registration couch party organized by When We All Vote. When We All Vote is an outreach organization co-chaired by former first lady Michelle Obama, actor Tom Hanks, and other people to increase partaking at the polls.

The goal of the meeting was to seek support for the democratic contender opposite President Trump in the election on November 3, 2020. In the session, Markle urged the voting public to assess what is at stake, reported Republic World.

Meghan Markle's Run 'Isn't Beyond the Realm of Possibility'

According to Shalit, the potentiality "isn't beyond the realm of possibility" for Meghan Markle to enter politics as president although he had never heard her discuss the matter.

Shalit stated, "She's American-born, she has every right to run for president. Ronald Reagan was a B-list actor who ended up in the White House. Never say never," reported The Sun.

Revelation by a Betting Company

The question posed by one betting company was: Could Markle one day take the ultimate next step to run for President? More than Michelle Obama and George Clooney, it revealed that Markle has more bets placed on her running for executive power in 2024.

Meghan Markle, Ivanka Trump, May Battle in the 2024 Election

According to a couple of commentators, Markle and Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, might run against each other during the 2024 presidential election.

During the 2016 presidential campaigns, Markle dubbed Trump as and "misogynistic" and "divisive."

Outspoken Woman of Power

Shalit added, "Never say never. The perception of the couple in America is different to the UK. The UK has a love-hate relationship with the Sussexes, but it's different in the States."

Regarding the upcoming presidential election, she remarked, "We all know what's at stake this year. I know it, I think all of you certainly know it. You're just as mobilised and energised to the change that we all need and deserve."

She asserted that the US citizens needed to turn the page to set forth the change they had long deserved and that people must vote to honor those who know what the community was about.

Meghan Markle, the perceived potential to run as president, has consistently been adamant about voicing out her opinions. In causes that she believes in, she has given numerous speeches.

