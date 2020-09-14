Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was welcomed into the royal family warmly. One example is that they consistently included Ragland in all their major events. However, the same treatment was reportedly not provided to Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton and this ignited a fight between her and the Queen.

The ugly squabble transpired after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Doria Ragland's Presence at Major Events

Two years ago, the Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland was in attendance at her daughter's royal wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, reported Entertainment Times.

At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, Prince Charles made a gesture of offering his arm to Ragland as they made an exit from St. George's Chapel. He also appeared to have had a friendly chat with her, reported The News International.

Ragland arrived at the venue with her daughter, but she was by herself on her exit from the church. When Prince Charles took the said initiative, it was in the same way that he escorted the former "Suits" actress on her way to the altar.

Photographs of Prince Charles and Markle's mother chatting also made news reports. Many people were happy to see Prince Charles and Ragland hitting it off.

The professional yoga instructor was also present at her grandson Archie Harrison's birth.

The Row Between Kate Middleton, the Queen

Because of the contrasting treatment between Middleton and Markle's mothers, it ignited a row between Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Cambridge's fuming began when the Queen invited Ragland to bond with them in the Christmas holidays on the Sandringham estate. She allegedly confronted Queen Elizabeth II over the special treatment provided to Ragland that was better than in her mother's case.

The Confrontation

According to a source, "Kate accused the Queen of giving Meghan special treatment and saw this as a huge snub to her side of the family."

The insider added, "She understands that most of Meghan's family is estranged from her and that this was a kind gesture, but it still hasn't stopped her from thinking that Prince Harry's wife has got it easy!"

Middleton's parents have reportedly never been invited to spend the holidays with her. Instead, she and Prince William have been forced to allocate their time between the Middletons and the royals. They shuffled their kids from household to household.

Past Nicknames of Kate Middleton

It was reported in 2015 that the members of the British royal family gave Prince William's bride the moniker "Lazy Katie" while the Queen has privately dubbed her "Duchess of Do-Little."

The Queen was reportedly furious that Middleton made time to attend Wimbledon alongside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie but did not give time to meet with the Uniter Kingdom's veterans, reported Life & Style.

Due to the fight between Kate Middleton and the Queen, Prince Charles stopped inviting the Middletons to his Birkhall house.

