Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made an announcement that they signed a new production deal with Netflix. According to a tabloid report, the deal is furtively a swipe at the royal family through a $75M threat as Markle plans to make a Princess Diana documentary.

Princess Diana Netflix Documentary

Rumors circulating are of a Netflix documentary about Princess Diana to be overseen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The "megawatt" deal to produce Netflix films and documentaries has concluded any lingering hopes of a rapprochement between the former royals and the British royal family.

Telling Stories

The former "Suits" actress has an A-list address book which she could dip into in order to help tell narratives which "understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection," reported iNews.

The Sussexes reportedly have held discussions over the documentary as part of their $150million negotiation. According to a source, it is in its early stages but possible.

The deal with the streaming giant reportedly includes films, documentaries, films, and programming for children.

Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris a year after completing her divorce from Prince Charles.

Possible Further Rift Between the Brothers

If Prince Harry pushes through with the project, experts caution that it could cause more tension between him and Prince William.

Princess Diana's Battle With Bulimia

Netflix series "The Crown" will introduce the princess to viewers as she marries into the British royal family after tying the know with Prince Charles in 1981.

Emma Corrin, 24, will be seen depicting the royal gorging on food before vomiting into a toilet in explicit scenes that will divulge her struggles with bulimia, reported Mirror.

Other Plans for Netflix

Prince Harry and Markle also plan to make a documentary about the Black Lives Matter (BLM) founder as part of their latest Netflix deal.

The former "Suits" actress pitched the documentary chronicling the life of the Black Lives Matter movement founder Patrisse Cullors who has had her inspired by the remarkable work Cullors has done.

Prince William's Protestation

When the Duke of Cambridge found out about their plans, he allegedly attempted to stop them.

According to a source, "When it was brought to William's attention, it was very much an 'over my dead body' kind of response. After days' worth of discussions with the queen's advisers, they are tossing up between offering Meghan a payout more lucrative than the Netflix deal to see if they can't tempt her away from it," reported Entertainment Times.

The source concluded, "If not, the back up is going down the legal route."

Merely More Meghan Markle Bashing

Gossip Cop concluded that this narrative is not based on facts. The Princess Diana statue declaration was divulged in a joint statement from Prince William and Prince Harry. This means that the Sussexes and Cambridges are in agreement on honoring the Princess of Wales' legacy.

