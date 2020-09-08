Jennifer Aniston has been an A-lister actress throughout the years courtesy of her iconic role on the 90s sitcom, "Friends." But she was once declared as overweight for Hollywood and the role almost slipped away from her hands courtesy of the show's creators' insistence on her losing pounds.

"The Morning Show" actress procured friends and loyal fans in the sitcom's 10 season-run. However, it was not a breeze for her to land the role and one factor was her weight.

Jennifer Aniston Losing Weight to Play Rachel Green

The creators of the show asked Aniston to lose plenty of weight for Rachel Green's character. This was confirmed by Saul Austerlitz, author of the biography "Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show that Defined a Television Era."

30 Pounds to be Shredded

Austerlitz divulged that Aniston had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to keep her role in the TV series.

Humble Beginnings

The writer continued that Los Angeles was a difficult place to be in the acting field and to be a woman. Aniston's agent was apprehensively communicating with her.

Known as one of America's sweethearts for decades, Aniston was initially hopping around on TV screens for a few years before landing her iconic "Friends" character that would elevate her to be a household name. Prior to her casting as Rachel Green, Aniston had not managed to grab major roles on major television shows, reported Cinema Blend.

According to Austerlitz regarding Jennifer Aniston being overweight for Hollywood, "She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood. Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress -- it was a tough place to be a woman -- and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly leveling with her," reported Geo News.

Austerlitz added, "Aniston was hardly fat -- everyone could see she was beautiful -- but as the show she would one day become indelibly associated with later made a point of noting, the camera added ten pounds," reported Micky.

Unhealthy Lifestyle

Aniston is regarded as one of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood today even if she is at the age of 51 years old. In her younger years though, she confessed that she was not vigilant regarding her diet.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 1996, Aniston opened up about her guilty pleasure. "I ate too many mayonnaise sandwiches. Mayonnaise on white bread -- the most delicious thing in the world. My agent gave it to me straight. Nicest thing he ever did... The disgusting thing of Hollywood - I wasn't getting lots of jobs because I was too heavy. I was like, 'What?!' But my diet was terrible. Milkshakes and French fries with gravy," reported Koimoi.

Aniston then became mindful of the camera adding ten pounds. Her agent noted that she was nowhere near being obese and the problem was that Jennifer Aniston was overweight for Hollywood.

