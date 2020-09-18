Comedy shows are our escape from reality, with lovable characters, hilarious storyline and unforgettable jokes, these kinds of shows age like fine wine.

There are a lot of comedy shows that matches all of the criteria of what makes a show great, but not all of them were cultural juggernauts or massive in the ratings when they aired, but they impressed critics and became the inspiration for newer TV shows.

Here are some of the best comedy tv shows of all time:

Cheers (1982-1993)

"Cheers" features a group of characters that shows the lives of America's working men and women after a long day at work. This show means something different to each person who watches it, but it is special in a way as it pulls the heartstrings of the audience for their realistic portrayal of a working class's everyday life.

The 11 seasons of "Cheers" thrived on humor, romance and smartly-sourced drama. It's been decades since the show ended yet no other show was able to recreate the essence and the formula of this NBC comedy hit.

Seinfeld (1989-1998)

This Emmy-winning comedy show ran for nine glorious seasons. Jerry Seinfeld played a fictionalized version of himself, and his character examined life through his own observational lenses.

Seinfeld and Larry David created a show that focused on social satires that broke the conventions of most sitcoms. The show also created its own world, centered in New York, that showed vulnerable yet adorable characters. The show is full of pop culture references, making it one of the most quotable and syndicated comedies of all time.

Veep (2012-2019)

Another Emmy-winning comedy show, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a "Seinfeld" alumni, created her own show and used all of the stereotypes that society threw at powerful women and made it into a comedy that focuses on political satire.

One of HBO's massive hits, "Veep" is the nastiest, bossiest and most hysterical comedy ever written. It is both funny and painfully realistic that it makes you think about what is happening around you.

30 Rock (2006-2013)

Tina Fey is one of the best comedy writers of all time, from her massive hit "Mean Girls" to her brilliant sketches on "SNL", you can never go wrong with her.

Fey proved her comedy talent once again with "30 Rock," a show that gave us a glimpse of what it is like backstage, as Fey recounts all of the things she went through as a writer and show she dealt with celebrities and management. It was not appreciated enough when it aired, but it is now a classic.

Friends (1994-2004)

Whether you watched it or not, you definitely heard of "Friends." It's been decades since the show ended, and yet its cultural impact can still be felt.

Focused on the lives of 6 friends; Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross and Joey, you will find yourself in one of them.

The cast has amazing chemistry, the theme song is unforgettable, and the series shows you the challenges that friends could face from romance, job changes, money troubles, and just being adults.

The jokes are timeless, and they are still as funny now as they were before. This extremely well-written comedy is loved by all generations, even those who just discovered the series after it ended.

