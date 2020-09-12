Hollywood movies are not all masterpieces. While some will be remembered as one of the best movies ever made, others are labeled as one of the worst movies to ever be shown in theaters.

Although moviegoers still flock to the cinema to watch bad movies for fun and entertainment, professional film critics do not consider the box office returns as an indicator of success.

Critics have released their reviews on the movies that they believe are so bad that they don't know why these movies were made in the first place.

The Room (2003)

Named as the worst movie ever made, director Tommy Wiseau, who also wrote the script and starred in the film, was blasted by film critics for not being able to act and creating a movie that has no sense whatsoever.

"The Room" combines the worst of every movie recipe, which is why it is dubbed as "the Citizen Kane of bad movies" by Entertainment Weekly.

In fact, the movie is so bad that it has become a cult classic, and people watch it for laughs. Its midnight screens draw crowds, and fans of the movie even celebrate its anniversary and quote its lines to this day.

Also Read: Best Superhero Movies of All Time

Scott Foundas of Variety said that the movie prompts its viewers to ask for their money back before 30 minutes have passed. He added that the acting was extremely unpleasant, and the overall storyline is ludicrous.

Norbit (2007)

Eddie Murphy has been on the losing streak the past decade, and the final nail in the coffin was the horrible movie "Norbit." The movie was deemed very misogynistic and misanthropic that you have to watch Murphy's best work just to forgive him.

Believe it or not, the movie was nominated for an Oscar, but not for its acting or cinematography but for its make-up.

Critics loathed the film, and Luke Sader of The Hollywood Reporter said that the movie is racially insensitive, politically incorrect, and beyond crude.

Catwoman (2004)

Before the creation of the highly successful and critically acclaimed "Wonder Woman" starring Gal Gadot, DC released a female superhero movie that was all kinds of wrong. It bombed in the box office, and it also bombed with the critics.

"Catwoman" starred Halle Berry, who may have been perfect for the role if not for the awful script and bad execution.

Film critic Pete Travers told the Rolling Stone that the "stench of the litter pan is all over this big-screen $90 million disaster."

Gigli (2003)

Starring then couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, this comedy movie fell flat with dialogues that make you cringe, and a homophobic storyline as Lopez's character was supposed to be a lesbian yet did nothing but talk dirty to men and sleep with them.

A-list Hollywood stars like Al Pacino and Christopher Walken made cameos, but it was still not enough to redeem the movie.

Manohla Dargis from The Times said the film is unwatchable as it is unpronounceable, adding that Affleck and Lopez should never work on a comedy movie again.

Related Article: Best Romantic Comedy Movies of All Time

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.