Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under the media glare since their renouncement of their membership as senior working royals of the British royal family. A new report surfaced that Prince Harry is telling Meghan Markle that their relationship is over.

Divorce Papers Reportedly Leaked

New Idea alleges that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently appeared having a row at restaurant near their new Santa Barbara mansion.

'Struggling'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing signs that they are struggling to work as a duo, said a body language expert. This is contrary to the couple presenting a united front since renouncing royal life.

Brief Split

In June, the Sussexes allegedly split for a short period. Prince Harry reportedly left Meghan Markle and their son Archie behind on Father's Day to visit Prince Charles in the UK.

An anonymous source told New Idea that the Duchess of Sussex was disappointed with her husband's abrupt decision. However, no concrete pieces of evidence can confirm her being upset, reported Micky.

Restaurant Row

According to an observer of a squabble episode at a restaurant, "It looked like they were fighting. She was enjoying a glass of white wine and didn't seem too fazed by it, but Harry was clearly frustrated," reported Gossip Cop.

Closer Analysis

According to body language expert Louise Mahler, Prince Harry, 35, and Markle, 39 amid a recent video call about the Queen's Commonwealth Trust suggested that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship may be over.

Also Read: Meghan Markle's Peculiar Eating Habits Shows Secret Diet to a Fit Body

Mahler explained, "When Meghan speaks, it is her taking the stage and Harry immediately looks at the floor. She is not working with him, not referencing him, there is no connection with Harry at all," reported New Idea.

Meghan Markle as the Villain

Gossip Cop said that the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship is over is another way that the news outlet paints Markle in a dark light. This has been the normalized way the media reports about the former "Suits" actress.

A supposed friend remarked about Markle, "She is a very determined woman who is used to getting her own way. She runs rings around Harry which frustrates him and they butt heads."

Signs of Discomfort from Prince Harry

Prince Harry reportedly displays signs of discomfort including biting his lip which represents holding back commenting and looking down with his eyes wandering as Markle speaks.

It was suggested that Mahler think that his subconscious body language is an indication of broader issues in the former royals' relationship.

Claims Debunked

No confirmation was made that Prince Harry flew back home for Father's Day. Despite publishing a photograph of him carrying his luggage while going onboard a private jet, it was an old photo.

The couple has adjusted to American life performing numerous acts of charity amid the global health crisis.

On Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship being over, the published photograph of the tabloid that appears to be divorce papers are in truth, documents from Markle's divorce from her first husband, Trevor Engelson.

Related Article: Royal Officials Will Evaluate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $150m Netflix Deal, Queen Was Not Made Aware

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.