Meghan Markle, along with her husband Prince Harry, has officially renounced her membership as a senior working member of the British royal family. However, the public remains to have a piqued interest in her time within the royal circle. With the release of royal family memoirs, one in particular indicated that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had a strained relationship and did not get along well.

The Defining Moment

According to writers of a new royal biography, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge did not reportedly have a close relationship for a while, but a particular incident altered the way both saw each other.

In "Finding Freedom" penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors reveal the defining moment that led to the duchesses' fallout. They were initially not at war with each other but they did not manage to move past distant politeness, according to an excerpt.

The mark of the beginning of a distant relationship was on a day in which Markle and Middleton found out that they were going shopping on the same street. Both women could have taken off from the palace together, but Middleton decided to drive the opposite way and left Markle behind, reported Express.

Kate Middleton's Slated Tell-All Interview

Middleton allegedly would like to set the record straight regarding her relationship with Markle and the other circulating rumors regarding her. This September, she is planning to open up in a tell-all interview.

The searing question posed upon the release of the excerpt of "Finding Freedom'' is this: What was the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton while they lived under one roof?

Are They Feuding?

The royal expert duo indicated that the pair were not feuding but did not know each other well, reported Grazia.

According to a source, in 2019, the rivalry gossip had an effect on both Markle and Middleton, finding being pitted against each other burdensome.

"Meghan is very aware that Kate will be queen; their roles are very clear. What's challenging is when they are pitted against each other. That's been challenging to both of them. Meghan has her life; Kate has hers," the insider stated, reported Glamour.

Lack of Efforts on Kate Middleton's End

By the time 2017 arrived, Markle first met the royal family members including Middleton. The news made its rounds not long after the first meeting that the two princes' wives did get along.

Scobie and Durand noted that Middleton did not make attempts to "bridge the divide" between them.

According to the authors of the memoir, when they first met, Markle made an effort to bond with Kate by gifting her a present: a Smythson notebook. The biography described that they had nothing in common.

Middleton's upcoming interview this September will focus on her rumored feud with the former "Suits" actress. No concrete pieces of evidence have surfaced to confirm that the rumors are accurate as of now.

Also according to the two reporters, "Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends. Their relationship hadn't progressed much since (Markle) was Harry's girlfriend.

They stated that Meghan Markle had expected Kate Middleton guiding her through things she would need to learn as an outsider but that never transpired to be a good start to a good relationship.

