Royal officials will reportedly evaluate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal. This is due to the fact that they agreed to the approval of commercial ventures upon their renouncement of public life.

Palace Will Cast Critical Eye Over Netflix Deal

According to a Kensington Palace source, despite the former royals' renouncement of official duties, profit-oriented plans would be subjected to discussion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently failed to tell the Queen about their deal with Netflix possibly worth $150 million prior to their announcement to the world.

The duke and the duchess have signed a new deal with the streaming service and remarked that they would like to provide "hope and inspiration" with their future projects.

Doubts on the Amount

Hollywood insiders are dubious about the Sussexes actually getting the amount of $150 million from the deal.

According to a top talent agent, he would find it unexpected that the 35- and 39-year-old will receive over $2 million annually from the Netflix deal.

Upon inking an appalling multi-year production Netflix deal, industry sources have cautioned that there is no room for failure now that Prince Harry and Markle are mixing with the big hot Hollywood players.

The couple has established their own still-unnamed production company based on the streaming service. They are slated to create scripted series, documentaries, docuseries, children's programming, and features, reported Knewz.

According to a source regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal, "It goes without saying any deals they are making will be scrutinised by the royal household," reported MSN.

Adding to that, "one concern is how the lucrative career move will look to the British public while the couple are still repaying £2.4m of taxpayer cash lavished on the refurbishment of their Frogmore Cottage home at Windsor," reported Daily Mirror.

Other Netflix Deals

"Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris' deal with Netflix reportedly amounts to $100 million. "Grey's Anatomy" hitmaker Shonda Rhimes has a $150 million deal with the streaming service.

The Queen Was Not Made Aware First

The 94-year-old had to be conveyed the news by her aides about Prince Harry and Markle's new venture.

According to a source, "Her Majesty is all too aware of the pitfalls of when senior royals embark on lucrative projects -- Prince Edwards' production flop and some of the deals Sarah Ferguson has signed over the years to name a few," reported Daily Mail.

Slated to Be Producers

Like Rhimes, Prince Harry and Markle would be producers and not content creators.

This marks the first declaration of a deal since their renouncement of membership as senior working royal members.

The Queen's View

Her Majesty's perspective regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal is that royals are not for sale and harm surrounds high profile roles beyond their institution. However, she would still appreciate it if they can not be talked out of their plans.

