Approaching the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana's death, news outlets are underscoring the tragic death through cover narratives. A revelation surfaced: Prince Harry believes that his late mother was murdered.

Documentary Revenge?

Star insinuated that they interviewed Prince Harry and stated that the Duke of Sussex will be receiving millions from nameless Hollywood executives to conduct a documentary regarding the Princess of Wales' death.

The news outlet ruminates on conspiracy theories about Princess Diana's death and indicated that Prince Harry holds a grudge against the Queen and Prince Charles for not making adequate efforts, reported Gossip Cop.

According to the tabloid, this easy cash will be Prince Harry's way of getting revenge.

Prince Harry Does Not Need the Money

Gossip Cop pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent property purchase of a huge house does not equate to financial destitution. Suffice it to say, they are financially stable and there is no need for Prince Harry to exploit his mother's death.

The tabloid is reportedly milking on Princess Diana's memory. Prince Harry cited Princess Diana's memory when he and Meghan Markle sued the British tabloid press. "I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person."

Cover Story

The title of the cover narrative reads "they killed my mum." The large yellow capital letters read, "My Mother Was MURDERED." This is reportedly not an article that expounds on Princess Diana's murderer or Prince Harry's revelation on Princess Diana's murder.

Princess Diana's Bodyguard on Prince William, Prince Harry's Disagreement

According to the Princess of Wales' former bodyguard, Prince William and Prince Harry would not be in dispute if she was still alive because she would have quickly found a settlement.

Ken Wharfe stated that the late royal would not have permitted any squabble between the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex to ensue, reported Daily Mail.

The royal servant believes that if it was down to her decision-making, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have never renounced their membership as senior working members of the British royal family.

Wharfe served as the two dukes' bodyguard from 1986-1988. He was then appointed as Princess Diana's personal bodyguard until 1993 and eventually remained in the Royal Protection Squad until his 2002 retirement.

Statue in Honor of Princess Diana

Prince William, 39 and Prince Harry, 35 commissioned a statue to commemorate Princess Diana that will be installed on what would have been their late mother's 60th birthday on July 1, 2021.

Her sons released a rare joint statement on Friday declaring that the statue will tower in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden for the public to ruminate on her legacy, reported The Express Tribune.

The former bodyguard denoted that the new statue slated to stand in the palace's garden would be a suitable tribute to the late royal. He added that Princess Diana was fond of the place where she enjoyed taking her children.

Debunked

Gossip Cop noted that the tabloid should find it shameful to bait about Prince Harry's supposed revelation regarding Princess Diana's murder as he called his grief over his late mother a "wound that festers."

