Upon helping to broker peace between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, a Norwegian official nominated United States President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, submitted the nomination and praised President Trump for his efforts to resolve protracted conflicts across the globe.

Trump's efforts in maintaining peace

The Nobel Peace Prize nomination prompted shock waves on social media. Conservatives hailed it and liberals were against it.

According to Tybring-Gjedde, "For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," reported The Hill.

Thousands of people are allowed to nominate Nobel Peace Prize candidates, including members of governments and parliaments, past laureates, and university professors.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which governs the award's deliberation, declined to comment.

"No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize," added Tybring-Gjedde, reported Mint.

Previously, Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for facilitating discussions with North Korea.

According to a White House official announcement, Trump would hold a signing ceremony on September 15 for a Middle East agreement normalizing Israel and the UAE's relations.

Tybring-Gjedde stated that he nominated Trump on Wednesday for the prize because he meets the qualifications.

The protocol is that nominations should be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by the 1st of February. This means that the deadline for nomination for this year's Nobel Peace Prize has passed.

Trump's probability to take home this year's peace prize has improved dramatically upon being nominated by the right-wing, anti-immigration lawmaker in Norway.

Trump's 2018 nomination

According to online bookie Betfair, Trump transitioned from a dark horse to a tie with Microsoft MSFT, 4.99% co-founder Bill Gates. Gates has been a regular media presence during the pandemic as seventh most possibly to win.

Trump responded to reports of his nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by writing his gratitude on Twitter.

The yardstick for nomination for the prize is low. Nominations are accepted by politicians with positions at a national level or from state heads.

Tybring-Gjedde was one of two Norwegian politicians who nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his efforts to mend ties between North Korea and South Korea.

A member of Parliament for the center-right Conservative Party and Tybring-Gjedde's daughter Mathilde denounced the nomination.

Tybring-Gjedde, in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, wrote "As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity," reported Fox News Channel.

Also cited in the letter was Trump's role in facilitating contact between disputing parties and developing new dynamics in other extensive disputes.

