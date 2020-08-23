United States Senate Bill 311 provoked circulating social media posts directed at Democratic and Independent 41 senators. They reportedly voted for health care practitioners to permit babies to die untreated if born alive after being an abortion.

Last March, the Senate voted down motions to pass two bills that nearly all US citizens would support. Introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act will outlaw elective abortions following 20 weeks of pregnancy, a time when numerous unborn children would possibly feel pain.

Abortion Policy Priorities

The Senate fell short in the limitation of the debate regarding whether to take up two bills that are abortion policy priorities for Republicans and US President Donald Trump.

The votes arrived the week prior to the Supreme Court holding oral arguments in a highly anticipated case involving an abortion law in Louisiana. It is the first abortion case since conservative Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Republicans attempted to advance a federal ban on abortion following 20 weeks and a necessity for doctors to treat babies born after an attempted abortion, Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, spoke in favor of the Senate floor's efforts.

Democrats Filibustering

Cruz remarked tp his Democratic colleagues to support such types of "common-sense propositions," a deviation from the party's "extreme" position on abortion.

Senate Democrats in February barred a pair of Republican bills that would prohibit most late-term abortions and threaten indictment for doctors who would not save the lives of infants born alive amid abortions.

The policies have been denounced numerous times for years but Senate Republicans urged for renewed votes in order to allow GOP lawmakers to make an election-year appeal towards conservative voters, reported CBS News.

Forty-one Democratic senators triumphantly obstructed the legislation of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act that would necessitate doctors to offer standard medical care to infants who survive attempted abortion.

The bill is neither unnecessary nor redundant contrary to Democratic allegations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Democrats for submitting to the revolutionary demands of the far left in order to "drown out common sense" and millions of Americans' views.

According to the Kentucky Republican, "It almost defies belief that an entire political party could find cause to object to this basic protection for babies," reported ABC News.

Questioning the Accuracy of Social Media Posts of List of 41 Senators

Snopes readers asked the website to probe into the accuracy of social media posts consisting of 41 senators' names who had "voted to let babies scream until they die if born alive.

The text of Senate Bill 311 can be read in full here. While it is true that Democratic and Independent senators voted to bar that bill's progress, the circulating Facebook meme leaves out an essential context. This is that federal and state laws already provided shielding for infants born alive following abortions and obscured the indicated reasons for such votes, a necessary component of any assessment of a legislative vote, reported Snopes.

