Coconut oil has many uses, which makes it a popular item for many people across the world. It also has many health benefits, a delectable taste, and is very common and easy to find. It can also be used as an oil and has a flexible number of uses most people never even heard of.

Dental health

Bacteria in our teeth is common, especially for food lovers who enjoy eating as much as they want anything else. Coconut oil helps to fight off infections, including Streptococcus mutans, which is the bacteria responsible for dental plaque, tooth decay, and gum disease.

One study found that oil pulling, gargling with coconut oil, for as little as ten minutes reduced the number of bacteria present in the mouth, similar to using an antiseptic mouthwash to rinse.

Another study discovered that regular and daily swishing of coconut oil reduced the amount of inflammation and plaque in young teens suffering from gingivitis or inflamed gums.

