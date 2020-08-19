We sometimes find the desire to cook something up to munch on but find that we have nearly no ingredients left to make most recipes that require hordes of stuff with complex processes. The easiest solution to your cravings is making simple and easy-to-make 2-ingredient recipes.

These recipes will remove your stress of trying to find ingredients to make complicated meals and help you focus on making a delicious meal that requires minimal effort and spending.

We've listed the easiest and simplest 2-ingredient recipes that will guarantee your cravings fulfilled and use up very little ingredients.

Edible Chocolate Bowls

One of the most unique 2-ingredient recipes is making a bowl out of chocolate. The main ingredient to this recipe is obviously, chocolate.

To make it, simply prepare a water balloon that would hold the chocolate until it hardens to the shape of a bowl, filling the balloon to half of its size. After the chocolate has settled, you can simply pop the balloon, and you have your very own chocolate bowl.

Black Plum Preserves

This 2-ingredient recipe by Spoon Fork Bacon guarantees to be a delectable treat for you and your family. The two ingredients you would need are black plums and sugar.

The way to make this is relatively simple; you just combine pitted and quartered plums in a pot filled with sugar and heat it up until it boils. Don't forget to stir the mixture while heating it, and afterward, let it cool down, and repeat the heating process several times.

After a few heating and cooling, you'll be left with delicious and beautiful homemade jam. Another thing to note is that you can let the recipe settle for a few hours to let the taste refine itself.

Flourless Nutella Cake

If you like chocolate and cake, then this 2-ingredient recipe is the perfect meal for you. The base ingredients for this one are Nutella and eggs.

The process is similar to a regular cake and doesn't require any complex machines or processes that most home-bakers or chefs have trouble with.

Mac 'n Cheese Pies

Love Mac 'n Cheese? Love Pies? Then you'll probably love them together. This simple 2-ingredient recipe is basically a mac 'n cheese sandwich. The cheezy goodness provides you and your family with the perfect snack.

The best part of this recipe is that you simply prepare some Easy Mac and lather it onto pie crusts you can buy in grocery stores. It combines taste, beauty, and simplicity all in one dish.

Coconut Yogurt

Minimalist Baker made this recipe for coconut lovers and uses coconut milk and probiotic capsules. However, this recipe requires a bit of patience as the ingredients can take up to 24 hours to be at their best condition to make the dish.

This delicious yogurt is a tasty treat for vegans and provides a healthy alternative to drink lovers. Simply place the coconut milk into a jar or bowl and top it with probiotic and stir the mixture.

You then cover it with cheesecloth and wait for the recipe to finish itself. It's both easy, simple, and delicious.

