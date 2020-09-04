A simple and easy DIY project can be profitable. With the changing world, opening up a small business can be challenging. But with a little creativeness and talent, small craftsmanship can reach beyond its limit.

Whether you are an employee, a single mom or a single-dad, or someone with spare time and wants to make extra income, a simple DIY project can be profitable.

Handmade soap

Handmade soap is a great DIY startup business, as it is very easy to make and is considered a necessity for every household. It is better to make your soap because you can design it to suit your preferred fragrance and style.

A soap maker can give a profit of $15,000 and up to $60,000 per annum, depending on how active you are and other contributing factors.

To give you an idea for your product, some of the trending soaps right now include Dinosaur Egg Soap, Natural Salt Soap Bar, Rainbow Soap, Glycerine Soap Gemstone, and more.

Customized and scented candles

Customized and scented candles are a profitable business venture because seven out of ten households in the United States use scented candles. It is a high demand product and is a thriving business; you just need to have your tools, a small workplace, and supplies ready.

A candle that costs $3 to make can sell for up to $9, and with the help of marketing flatforms- through gift stores, crafts malls, and online outlets; your candle business can become a big deal in the candle industry. Like the soap business, you can make your candle suit to your specific preference or choice.

Grass pebble magnet

A rising star in the handmade and DIY profitable project is the Glass Pebble Magnet- a clear gem that turns into a unique personalized magnetic rock. The product is unique, easy to make, and gives a phenomenal profit income.

If the materials are all prepared, all you need is ten minutes to finish 50 pebbles. They are good gift ideas, which is why you can markup as high as 300%. Imagine turning your minutes into dollars; it couldn't be easier than that.

Keychain upgrade

Upgrade your old and out-of-style keychain into something unique and in with modern times. Keychains are stylish accessories and are very functional. There are many kinds of keychains that you can level up, from the top trending fabric keychains, clay keychains, and even lapel pins.

In doing this as a business, your products should be unique, durable, and have that high-quality look and feel. Keychains can mark up to 300%, depending on the effort and time you place into them. One thousand pieces of keychains can cost you $2.80, and the selling price of a single keychain is around $9.

All of these DIY profitable projects can be a successful endeavor with dedication, perseverance, and trust in the product. Venture to different marketplaces, raise awareness for your goods in social media, make a blog, make your craft look good, collaborate with different online personas, and be knowledgeable about SEO. And choose the best skill you can learn and profit from it.

