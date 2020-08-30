The threat of intervention by Russian, Chinese, or the Iranians with leaked security information from the Democrars, is a concern for National Intelligence. This considerations comes after confidence erodes as to how secure election information is keep in closed doors.

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, there will be no more briefings as usual, but only updates instead. This came as the developments have accelerated as elections draw near.

This was reported by CNN as the information was gathered. The concerned parties will update for the meantime, including congressional panels.

One official added that the agencies which have jobs regarding national security that Department of Justice, Department of Defense, and Department of Homeland Security are still going to debrief congress, reported CNN.

Some have commented that is irregular with the concept of transparency and briefings that are considered important to the election. This is considered truancy by certain sectors.

The development follows after there were reports of intrusions by China, Russia, and Iran who are intent on causing mayhem in the upcoming elections of 2020. This was preceded by a statement by a top intelligence official recently. Democrats denounced the move and want the public to know the information.

Last Saturday, President Trump weighed in and said that the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe had enough of these leaks. He wanted other options to do things differently despite objections from the Democrats.

He added that the DNI Ratcliffe went to the committee, and the intel got leaked in a Texas event, backing up the move and mentioning the leakers who might include the democrats. When everything is supposed to be confidential, it said that it will be looked into later, notes Bloomberg.

This drew a reaction from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who said in response to the accusations about the Democrats as the info leaks that Trump is lying and projecting, as he kicked out the last DNI. He accused the President of ill moves and once again threw dirt on his intentions. Since the last election was lost, the democrats have been eating the credibility of the White House, ignoring the mistake of the Obama administration, cited WCIZ.

Democrats starting demolition job

There are allegations that the ODNI letter sent on Friday to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was received on Saturday night at 5 p.m., hours after CNN broke the story. Also aide to Chuck Schumer, Democrat Minority Leader got it on late Saturday.

According to the House Intelligence Committee, they got the verbal notification of the notification last Friday. It was odd that they side that the letter was not received till late Saturday later than 5 p.m., told by the Senate Intelligence Committee getting it at 5:10 p.m. exactly, confirmed CNBC.

On Saturday, the Democrat leaders went on the offensive and spurned the ODNI's decision to limit access to the election security meant for good intentions, preferring for others to have access to it, and make the election more tenuous.

They charge the ODNI's decision and allude to the administration, attacking the decision to protect election security. This has been their pattern and chipping way as the elections draw near.

