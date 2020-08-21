A report reveal that because of the zealousness of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris in prosecution, she sent Caramad Conley to jail wrongly. He said that he spent 20 years in jail due to an opportunistic district attorney who saw a chance to further her career at his expense.

Conley had to stay twenty years in prison and was even placed in Pelican Bay because of an unjust conviction. It is noted that Harris is selected by Joe Biden as his Vice President. She was the San Francisco District Attorney (DA) from 2003 to 2010. During that term wherein she conducted several cases that were essential a wrong sentence, especially that of Conley's, reported Meaww.

One of her last jobs was the terminal task as the DA. While conducting the Conley retrial, he was cleared by the last DA for the 1989 case of Charles Hughe and Roshawn Johnson a double murder case. At this time, he has spent 18-years in jail and was sent twice to the fearsome Pelican Bay Supermax facility in Crescent City, California, cited Daily Mail.

After Harris left the DA job to become the Attorney General of California and the successor to the former DA assignment, he decided to finally release Conley. According to the ex-convict, who is now 50-years old, he was a stepping stone for her to get ahead, adding that they are all like her- opportunists. The ex-convict said about Biden's running mate.

He remarked that hopefully, Harris will not repeat those errors, rather forgiving for someone sent to the toughest jails. He said that such mistake is more like ruining a life. The ex-con said that it goes for most politicians who are not as clean as they claim.

According to Conley, he aspired to become a policeman way back, saying that respecting authority was important. He pointed out as a teenager when his friends went to a local store. An unidentified undercover cop was trying to sell one of the drugs, but no one accepted it. One of his companions hit the cop, and there were officers all over the place.

When everything was happening, Conley was just in the car and doing nothing. Later cops pulled everyone out of the automobile, all eight of them were laid on the ground, and they did mean things to them. Because of that, he changed his mind and decided that police are corrupt.

After the drive-by shooting of Johnson and Hughes, three years later, he was charged with murder and other charges. The testimony of Clifford Polk was false. During the trial, the DA relied on the Polk testimony to make the case. In the end, then Defendant Conley was sentenced to life with no parole. He said he was never given a chance to defend himself, noted SF Gate.

