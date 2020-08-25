People being susceptible to COVID-19 could not be merely those going to work, but also those who smoke, drink, and lack exercise at home. Thus, having unhealthy lockdown lifestyles could make you vulnerable.

Young People Not Included as High-Risk People Need to Be Vigilant

According to a former health adviser to the Philippine government, this includes young people who are not considered susceptible to the novel coronavirus might be putting themselves at risk of the illness.

Sedentary Lifestyle

Most people are aware that a sedentary lifestyle is not good for physical and mental health and being consistently active is necessary for the body and mind. We will go through how one could avoid such an unhealthy lifestyle while undergoing quarantine due to the coronavirus, reported India TV News.

According to a survey by Ipsos and the Volkskrant, over a third of the participants have been working out less since the quarantine period, the broad majority have not changed their eating behavior to be suitable to the "new normal," and many people are more stressed, reported NL Times.

On a lighter note, 13 percent stated that they now exercise more and 18 percent are eating healthy food.

As life has been on a standstill, daily routines have been halted and relationships have far interaction, it has provided people with an opportunity for rumination of their unhealthy lifestyles.

Lifestyle Audit

This lifestyle audit includes being thankful for good health and healthcare, reported CountryLiving.

It has become apparent that United States citizens are picking up new and potential unhealthy lockdown lifestyles.

Also Read: Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Trials to Begin on 40,000 People Next Week

According to Nielsen Data, an increasing number of people are turning to drinking as a coping mechanism. Alcohol consumption has skyrocketed as online alcohol sales have increased by 243 percent over the previous year.

Beware of Weight Gain

In one survey conducted by WW, among the general population, 72% of respondents indicated that they had gained weight amid the quarantine more than the amount they gained during holidays.

Forming Healthy Habits

According to Gary Foster, the chief scientific officer for WW, developing unhealthy habits works identically with forming healthy habits.

There is a trigger -- for example, lockdown -- then the behavior (for example, baking banana bread), and lastly the reward.

Productive Age Groups Are Not Safe

Philippine Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stated on August 14 that the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines were in productive age groups -- Filipinos between the ages of 20 and 59 years old.

This is despite health experts and their administration having long stated that the pregnant, elderly people, and individuals with underlying illnesses are susceptible groups to the coronavirus and could have more serious cases.

Below are some tips for unhealthy lifestles in the time of lockdown:

Stay Busy

It sounds easier, but a coping mechanism is to constantly keep oneself engrossed in an activity.

Stand Often

People spend a tantamount time sitting, which is a huge culprit behind an unhealthy lifestyle.

Practice Self-Care

It is in the small daily decisions that enable people to become calm, collected, and respectful of ourselves to ward off unhealthy lockdown lifestyles.

Related Article: Virtual Travel Experiences For Exploring the World From Your Living Room

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.