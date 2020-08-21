We are currently grounded in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to the miracles of the internet, we can tour this big, beautiful world through virtual travel experiences from anywhere -- even from the comfort of our home. You do not have to deal with long lines and unpleasant tourists.

Do canceled travel plans have you wishing you were beyond the confines of your home? Most of us stuck at home dreaming of our next visit to New York or Japan. Virtual tours could lead you practically anywhere from faraway lands to renowned museums to your local zoo.

Borders will most probably be closed for a long duration while the world collectively strategizes to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control. reported Here to Travel.

Satiate your wanderlust and experience these places with their unique art, food, and architecture authentic forms with these online experiences, indicated Airbnb. Pour yourself some wine or grab a beer and fly on our virtual journey:

In Jaipur, virtually travel up close and personal with the beautiful and majestic Pink City. The link leads to an interactive storytelling adventure.

It provides the opportunity to navigate through Jaipur through pictures and videos, transporting you to the 16th century.

Encounter the grandeur of forts of Maharajas and palaces through this unique interactive experience.

Google Earth has navigation of this UNESCO World Heritage site. The park is located in southwestern Argentina. It consists of the Perito Moreno Glacier that is one of the mere advancing glaciers in the globe.



The place is nearly 20 miles long and is a famous ice-hiking site and tourist attraction.

You could also navigate through other parts of Argentina including:

Palacio San Jose - the residence of Argentina's first constitutional president

Cerro Uritorco - the highest hill in the Sierras Chicas mountains

Parque Nacional Nahuel Huapi - the largest and oldest national park in Argentina

This vast Arizona marker is splendid in nature as well as its name.

Visible in its steep cliffs are around 40 sedimentary layers. The oldest basement rocks were formed about two billion years ago.

Through a Google Street View Trek, virtually hike the canyon's Bright Angel Trail. It is one of the most significant long-distance paths in the national park (9.3 miles) and it meanders up from the Colorado River to the south rim.

Before hashtags were invented, walking along the Great Wall has been included in many people's list of vacation goals. Now, you can partake in an online hike without actually exerting physical effort.

This online tour covers six and a half miles of the Great Wall between Jinshanling and Simatai, a stretch prominent for having some of the most classic views in China.

There is also useful educational material to accompany the experience.

