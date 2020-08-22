The hair is the crowning glory, so it is understandable that you would want a thick, glossy hair that you can style as much as you want without worrying about hair loss.

If you have thin hair and you are looking for ways to regrow it or if you just want to improve the hair that you already have, you can try out some natural remedies. These remedies have been proven and tested, and they can help stimulate hair growth and enhance the quality of your hair.

Massage

Not many people know this but massaging your scalp can actually help restore hair growth, and it can be used in conjunction with masks and hair oils. Massaging your scalp can stimulate it, and it can improve hair thickness. Better take time to massage your scalp every day to also help you relieve stress and tension.

Aloe vera

One of the most effective natural remedies, aloe vera, has been used to treat hair loss for decades. It soothes the scalp, and it conditions the hair. It can also help reduce dandruff, and it can unblock hair follicles that may be blocked by excess oil.

You can apply pure aloe vera gel to your scalp and hair two to three times a week. You can also use shampoo and condition that has aloe vera in it.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has fatty acids that can penetrate inside the hair shaft, and it can reduce protein loss from your hair. It can be used either before or after you wash your hair depending on your hair type.

If you have oily hair, you can use a leave-in treatment overnight or for a few hours before you wash it. Massage coconut oil into your scalp and all of your hair. If your hair is dry, then you can use it as a leave-in treatment.

Viviscal

Viviscal is a natural hair-growth supplement that promotes hair growth. It is highly recommended for those with thinning hair. It also contains a marine complex known as AminoMar C.

AminoMar C is made of vitamins, minerals, shark powder and mollusk powder. These ingredients help to regenerate new cells and strengthen existing cells. You need to take them twice a day for six months in order to see the results. You can also use Viviscal shampoo and conditioner.

Fish oil

Consuming omega fatty acids can help to improve your hair from the inside. Omega fatty acids are filled with proteins and nutrients.

Taking an omega supplement along with antioxidants helps improve the hair density and diameter. It also reduces hair loss. Omega fatty acids help your cells to work correctly, and it can boost immunity, leading to better health.

Ginseng

Ginseng can help stimulate hair follicles. Ginsenosides are the active components of ginseng, and it is thought to be responsible for its positive effect on hair. You can drink it, or you can also take ginseng supplements.

Onion juice

Although onion juice has an unpleasant smell, the benefits are worth it. Onion juice has been successful in treating patchy alopecia areata by promoting hair growth. It is also known to improve circulation.

Onion juice improves keratin growth factor and blood flow to the cuticles. You can blend a few onions, and you can squeeze out the juice. Apply the juice to your scalp and hair and leave it in for at least 15 minutes. Then shampoo your hair normally.

