Noticing signs of hair loss and hair thinning? Promoting hair growth can be attributed to a number of factors including genetics, lifestyle, topical treatments, and maintenance.

More than 50 million people in the U.S. alone are going through hair loss. It is not a phase; it does not go away over time and if left untreated, most or all of your hair will be gone.

The best hair growth products available are products that work instead of those which make big promises that don't deliver legitimate results.

Exfoliate the scalp to remove dry, dead skin cells and allow for better absorption of hair growth serums. The abrasive salt crystals suspended in a conditioning paste is made to treat your scalp, which happens to be the fleshy bedrock on which your hair is built. The scrub with sea salt will lift away build-up while being gentle and nourishing.

It also helps that this glittering paste looks like it is made of crushed opals.

The formula is 100 percent vegan and it has a triple shot of powerful botanicals that lift hair at the roots to give the appearance of mega volume, according to trichologist David Adams.

Use this product before styling your hair. It provides all-over protection, thickness, and volume.

Organic Quinoa is meant to repair and protect hair strands with benefits that accumulate through repeated use. Vegan Keratin is a plant-based alternative to animal-derived Keratin which acts as a moisturizer for hair strands. Caffeine is a plant-derived compound that is meant to build visible hair volume and improve microcirculation.

This product is basically the generic form of Men's Rogaine. You get six months worth of the same 5% minoxidil formula that boosts hair growth.

The serum reactivates dormant hair follicles to produce hair growth- a process that will typically take 2 or 3 months to fully appreciate. It is gaining serious traction in the hair regrowth market because its formulation is typically less irritating than many other hair loss products.

Apply this hair growth serum in any area. The bottle of 60 ml is made of many good ingredients such as Argan oil, vitamin E, aloe vera, and more.

Despite its simple and unassuming packaging, customers are swearing this serum has saved their hair. It has become Amazon's number one best-selling beauty product, dethroning cult favorites like Aztec Secret's Indian Healing Clay and Thayer's Rose Petal Witch Hazel.

