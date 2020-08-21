When the world watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it seemed out of a fairy tale book. A narrative of a prince falling in love with an American actress somehow made royalty seem more attainable and relatable. However, the love story had a twist when intense media attention ensued.

According to a royal biographer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to Buckingham Palace regarding restructuring the press system last summer.

Prince Harry, 35, and Markle, 39, are currently residing in their $14 million Santa Barbara mansion after officially renouncing their membership as senior working royals of the British royal family in March, reported Daily Mail.

Media Attacks

The married couple decided to step down from royal obligations after intense media scrutiny and internal strife. The pair did not take media attacks sitting down and filed multiple lawsuits, reported Showbiz Cheatsheet.

According to Omid Scobie, who co-penned Prince Harry and Markle's tell-all memoir "Finding Freedom," has now divulged that the couple began discussing restructuring that press system in the summer of 2019 one year following their royal wedding. In the summer of 2019, Prince Harry engaged with his team and his senior aides within the palace regarding restructuring the press system and making him and his wife more approachable to a more broad and diverse media landscape.

Despite the numerous filed lawsuits, they are still clearly in need of media attention.

Relentless media attention and scrutiny from the press initiated when the public first became aware of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship.

The source continued, "And the answer was well, 'If you want to do that, you can pay for your own engagements.' And so that was the first seed of, 'Well, maybe we will break away, maybe we will do our own thing."'

Mere months after dating, an official royal statement was released upon the former "Suits" actress enduring racist and sexist attacks. Lawsuits and more negative press ensued after.

According to Prince Harry regarding newspaper stories regarding him and his wife, "Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences -- a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son."

In an interview last week, Markle underscored the vitality of news dissemmination done through a "compassionate and empathetic lens" -- while denouncing what she and Prince Harry describe as the toxicity in the economy for attention.

Philanthropic endeavors suggest that the duke and duchess would not like to shy entirely away from the spotlight. The Sussexes are aware that they are newsworthy, but they prefer the media attention to be focused on their work while giving consideration to their personal privacy, reported The New York Times.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would use their voice to help the lives of others. Through media attention, the pair hopes to help make the world a better place through the media focusing the lens on their charity work and crucial issues. Specifically, now, they are using the spotlight to set forth awareness to issues including the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

