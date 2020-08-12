While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are peacefully quarantining in their temporary house in Los Angeles, a news outlet alleges that they are broke.

This is in light with the knowledge that the former royals possess numerous enterprises.

Twitter hashtags relating to Prince Harry and Markle are #sodoffsussexes, #IhateMeghan, and #Megxit. Some of the phrases and words used to describe the couple prior to and following their renouncement of membership as senior working royals of the royal family are as follows: irrelevant, ungrateful, and groveling.

In southern California, according to a news outlet, they are grappling and have worn out the welcome in their rental home, reported Gossip Cop.

The cover story of Life & Style made claims regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's current financial situation and future.

Meanwhile, Woman's Day is alleging the Sussexes of being flat broke, fresh off claiming that the duchess ruined a wedding ceremony she did not attend. The pair is temporarily residing at a mansion owned by Tyler Perry, who, according to the dubious tabloid, is disgruntled at them for they bring unwanted attention to the neighborhood. reported another article from Gossip Cop.

The nonsense being made by the press about Prince Harry and Markle being broke and homeless cannot be taken seriously, indicated Independent.ie.

It added that the fact that newspapers are continuing to publish narratives regarding the couple and obsess over small actions display that interest in them is still at its peak.

A source told Life & Style that Prince Harry and Markle are struggling to adjust to their new life. "Starting over's proven tougher than either of them imagined, and Harry's running out of money," the source claimed.

Another anonymous source told Woman's Day that the actor owner of their temporary residence is "sick of fielding calls from the neighbors complaining about how the area has become a hotbed of news crews."

The reason for the impoverishment was allegedly Markle who wants the best of the best.

There was also news that reviews of Markle's Disney documentary voiceover work are average. Who will pay for large expenses including their security needs remain unclear.

Prince Charles agreed to provide financial aid to Prince Harry and Markle, who were able to be independent, in an agreement he made with the Queen. It is general knowledge that Prince Harry procured a remarkable amount of funds from his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.

The Woman's Day article labeled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "couch surfers" so they would not be paying rent or purchasing furniture. The news outlet condemned the duchess as having preferences exceeding their budget.

The tabloid also pinpoints legal fees as a financial woe. It is accurate that Markle would have to pay an estimated $86,600 for her lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday but that case is still undertaking legal proceedings.

Therefore, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not currently grappling beyond the normal restraints of life undergoing quarantine. The story that the couple is broke is concluded as false.

