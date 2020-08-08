Prince William chivalrously spoke out to prevent Kate Middleton from being compared to the late Princess Diana in a television interview.

This transpired during the royal couple's interview with royal correspondent Tom Bradby shortly after the declaration of their engagement in November 2010.

The Duchess of Cambridge was asked in the interview whether she felt pressured that her then husband-to-be's mother, the Princess of Wales, was a huge iconic figure. Prince William then interjected.

Middleton was questioned by Bradby, "You are obviously going to enter this family, the most famous royal family in the world. William's mother was this massive iconic figure. The most famous figure of our age, is that worrying? Is that intimidating?" reported "Daily Star."

"Do you think about that a lot both of you, you particularly Kate, obviously?" he added.

The duchess made a stirring comment regarding Princess Diana in the interview, "Obviously I would have loved to have met her and she's obviously an inspirational woman to look up to," reported "Mirror."

"Obviously on this day and you know going forward and things, you know it is a wonderful family, the members who I've met have achieved a lot and you know very inspirational and so, yes, I do," she added.

Prince William gently interjected that there is no pressure and as Middleton remarked, it is about controlling your own future and destiny that he is confident that Middleton will do a very good job of that.

The Duke of Cambridge courteously added that no one could fill his late mother's shoes and that what she did was remarkable.

Also Read: Princess Diana's Bridesmaid Spent Time on Jeffrey Epstein's Island

At the time, following years of dating and surmising from people, Middleton, now 38, and Prince William, also 38, officially announced that they would be getting married.

The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis then revealed engagement details that transpired on a Kenya holiday in the interview.

The prince narrated, "We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time really." They had been talking regarding the subject of marriage for a while so the proposal was not a massive surprise. He proposed in a nice place in Kenya.

Prince William said that he had been planning the proposal for a while but as with every other man, a certain amount of motivation is needed to initiate the action.

As he was planning, he felt that the timing was right in Africa which was beautiful at the time. He planned to reveal his romantic side to Middleton.

Prince William Becoming King

On the subject of Kate Middleton's husband Prince William becoming King, Princess Diana was asked her opinion regarding the crown skipping a generation during a BBC's "Panorama" interview in 1995.

The Princess of Wales was asked if the position of the monarch will skip a generation in the light of marital difficulties she had with Prince Charles.

She responded that Prince William was very young at the moment so "do you want a burden like that to be put on his shoulders at such an age?"

Related Article: Meghan Markle Was Not 'Duchess Difficult,' According to Royal Wedding Choir Member

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.