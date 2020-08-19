Many celebrities including Chrissy Teigen and Katy Perry are getting pregnant amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making some changes, including a presumptive second baby.

They have bought a swanky new house, prompting fans to speculate the reason behind such is because they are planning to give their one-year-old son Archie Harrison a sibling.

Upon the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relocation to California earlier this 2020, they temporarily lived in actor Tyler Perry's £13m Los Angeles mansion in a span of many months. In June, the married pair have bought their own luxurious mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara located 95 miles up the coast from Los Angeles, reported Daily Star.

When the Sussexes made a surprise appearance in late 2019 to visit families of servicemen and women deployed overseas, talking with some of the moms prompted Harry tp ask regarding what it is like managing two kids.

According to Susie Stringfellow, one of the moms at the event, "Having our baby so close in age to their baby, I think they were keen to chat... Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children. And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby," reported Forces Network.

Prince Harry and Markle welcomed their infant son Archie on May 9, 2019 and Markle are reportedly ready to have a second baby. According to an anonymous source who claims to be one of Markle's pals, Markle hinted at having a second baby with Prince Harry during one of their recent conversations.

Royal experts think that the $14.7 million mansion purchase alludes to another baby.

The duke and duchess have made efforts diligently to keep their youngster far from the spotlight but the media has witnessed glimpses here and there.

Features in their new 18,671-square-foot house include nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms.

The new house has ignited a frenzy among social media netizens, believing this is the former royal pair's first step towards a second baby.

The mansion is located in a gated community resided by celebrities and is named as "The Chateau." It was previously a property of a Russian billionaire. It comes with features that a number of social media users have taken as a sign that Markle could be pregnant or at least hoping to be.

Among the various outbuildings on the house's grounds near the main mansion, there is a "children's cottage" that is a miniature home designated to serve as a playhouse for children. Aerial photographs of Prince Harry and Markle's home reportedly display what appears to be a large playground supposedly meant for a baby on the way.

